Player ratings: Fornals shines as West Ham bag Europa League spot

Published: 7:00 PM May 23, 2021

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (centre right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the gameduring the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Pablo Fornals was the star as West Ham United secured a place in the Europa League with a 3-1 victory over Southampton on the final day.

Lukasz Fabianski (7) - Made a few vital saves, deserved his clean sheet, and controlled his box uppn his return from injury.

Vladimir Coufal (7) - Another stellar performance from the Czech right-back. Got forward to support Jarrod Bowen while defending hard.

Craig Dawson (7) - Dawson made a few good tackles early on, but had little to do as the game went on, but a solid display.

Angelo Ogbonna (7) - The Italian was very similar to Dawson. Lead the backline, remained composed, and put in another good shift.

Aaron Cresswell (7) - The left-back threatened with his set-pieces, got forward well, and defended well. Up and down the left flank with energy.

Declan Rice (7) - The hard-working midfielder put in yet another shift and was even rewarded with a tremendous goal late in the game.

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left), with Jesse Lingard, celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tomas Soucek (7) - Soucek has been instrumental along with Rice to the Hammers success. Yet another hustled and got forward when possible.

Pablo Fornals (9) - Man of the match performance. A brace for the Spainard and an assist. He timed his runs into the box perfectly. Deserved for his hard work this season.

Jarrod Bowen (8) - Bowen was a livewire for the Hammers. The former Hull City attacker was a constant threat and one of his shots led to Fornals first goal.

Jesse Lingard (7) - Linked up well with his fellow attackers, used his pace, and was probably unlucky not to get any assists or even a goal.

Michail Antonio (7) - The forward held the ball up well and create space for others in and around him. Looked to be carrying a knock and was subbed off.

Subs:

Said Benrahma (6) - Smashed an effort into the side netting but other than that made very little impact on the game after replacing Antonio in the 69th minute.

Mark Noble and Issa Diop (N/A) - Had next to no time on the pitch to make any difference.