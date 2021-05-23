West Ham bag a spot in Europa League with Southampton victory on final day

Published: 6:20 PM May 23, 2021

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Dust down those passports, West Ham United are heading back into Europe.

The UK may have got ‘nil points’ in last night’s Eurovision Song Contest but with 10,000 vocal, vociferous Hammers supporters serenading their side from the very first whistle to the very last, David Moyes in-tune team got the three points that were more than enough to secure sixth-spot and Europa League football, next season.

And nearly 15 months since their last outing at London Stadium – ironically a late-February 2020 victory over the Saints – those fortunate East Enders saw a repeat performance, thanks to two first-half goals from Pablo Fornals and a late solo-effort by Declan Rice.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the gameduring the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

A valiant victory at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night meant that Moyes’ boys kicked off in sixth spot needing just a point to secure European qualification and - following his side’s win at The Hawthorns - the Scot made two changes, welcoming back fit-again Łukasz Fabiański in place of Darren Randolph, while Jarrod Bowen came in for substitute Saïd Benrahma.

With 10 minutes on the clock, though, Fabiański looked set for an agonising return to the team, when Michail Antonio’s cross was quickly cleared upfield to Takumi Minamino but the on-loan Liverpool striker carelessly clipped the ball wide of both the helplessly-exposed Polish ‘keeper and the right-hand post from eight yards.

Having lost their penultimate game of the campaign at home to Leeds United on Tuesday evening, Southampton arrived at London Stadium 19 points and eight places below the Hammers having conceded 65 goals, a total only surpassed by Sam Allardyce’s relegated West Brom (73).

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhüttl made a quintet of changes as a result of his side’s midweek, two-goal defeat with Minamino, Danny Ings, Nathan Redmond, Ibrahima Diallo and Jan Bednarek all returning to the starting line-up.

Playing in front of the Hammers fans for the first time since his late-January arrival, on-loan from Manchester United, Jesse Lingard forced a corner on 20 minutes, which Bowen whipped into the danger-zone, where Bednarek cleared to safety after Alex McCarthy failed to claim the flag-kick.

Southampton were looking more threatening, though, and after both Craig Dawson and skipper Rice made telling blocks, Kyle Walker-Peters then forced Fabiański to turn his angled effort aside before Stuart Armstrong twice cleared the target from distance.

Walker-Peters ghosted into the area once more but this header was claimed by the diving Hammers ‘keeper before Fornals scuffed a low 18-yarder into McCarthy’s clutches ahead of Dawson nodding another effort onto the roof of the Saints’ net.

And as the half-hour mark approached, Fornals then acrobatically scooped over from 12 yards to the frustration of both himself and the Hammers fans still waiting for a seemingly an elusive opener.

But neither the Spaniard nor those East Enders had to wait long for the clinical breakthrough.

Indeed, on 30 minutes, Bowen cleverly danced into the Southampton area before letting fly with a low, angled 15-yarder that McCarthy could only parry into the path of Fornals, who gleefully mopped up the rebound as Walker-Peters helplessly slid in on the edge of the six-yard box.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (2nd right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

The London Stadium cheers saluting that opener were still subsiding, when the Spaniard helped himself to a quick-fire second just three minutes later.

This time, Redmond failed to deal with Lingard’s half-cleared cross from the left and, arriving on the opposite flank, Vladimír Coufal expertly cut the ball back to Fornals, who claimed his sixth-goal of the season with an instinctive, low 12-yarder that flew inside the base of the right-hand upright, giving the motionless McCarthy absolutely no chance.

Just after the restart, Bednarek deservedly received his 11th yellow card of the season for both club and country following his industrial challenge on Antonio, before Minamino’s rising, angled shot was steered over at his near-post by Fabiański.

And in a Pole-to-Pole contest from James Ward-Prowse’s consequent corner, the Hammers ‘keeper then produced an acrobatic flying save to thwart compatriot Bednarek at full stretch before Hasenhüttl introduced both Oriol Romeu and Nathan Tella in quick succession at the expense of Walker-Peters and the luckless Minamino.

Diallo was then booked for bludgeoning Bowen and, after Benrahma replaced the hobbling Antonio, Mohammed Salisu was cautioned for clattering Coufal as the Czech Republic defender burst forward on the overlap.

With a dozen minutes left, Fornals released Lingard, who unselfishly attempted to square to the supporting Bowen but he was a mere stud away from trebling the lead in what would be his last act of an afternoon that then saw him replaced by Mark Noble, who arrived to a rapturous reception.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Having just handed the skipper’s armband to the newly-arrived Hammers club captain, Rice uncharacteristically then found himself released down the uncharted territory of the left-hand touchline by Fornals and, with Bednarek trailing in his slipstream, the Euros-bound, England midfielder cut into the Saints area where he lashed a low, eight-yarder past the lonely figure of McCarthy.

West Ham United fans in the stands before the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

That 86th-minute goal merely cemented another wonderful West Ham United win – their best-ever 19th victory of a sensational season that has seen them accrue a record 65 Premier League points – and as Moyes boys embarked on a richly-deserved lap of honour, the manager had the last word urging the Claret & Blue faithful: ‘Get the passports out, get vaccinated, West Ham United are heading into Europe!”

West Ham United: Fabiański, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Coufal, Fornals, Souček, Rice (Diop 90+1), Bowen (Noble 84), Lingard, Antonio (Benrahma 68).

Unused subs: Randolph, Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Fredericks, Johnson, Odubeko.

Southampton: McCarthy, Salisu, Vestergaard, Walker-Peters (Romeu 60), Bednarek, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Minamino (Tella 62), Redmond, Diallo, Ings (Obafemi 84).

Unused subs: Forster, Stephens, Djnepo, Walcott, N’Lundulu, Ferry.

Booked: Bednarek (48), Diallo (67), Salisu (71).

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Attendance: 10,000.