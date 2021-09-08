West Ham will have more options for Saints trip after trio of new signings

Published: 2:30 PM September 8, 2021

England's Marcus Rashford (left) and Czech Republic's Alex Kral in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 22, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United manager David Moyes will have a few more options at his disposal when they head to Southampton after a busy end to the transfer window.

The Hammers moved to bring in Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral to bolster their options as they compete in four different competitions this campaign including the Europa League.

Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma (left) and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday May 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

The trio are expected to all be in contention for the matchday squad as they travel away to Saint Mary’s Stadium on Saturday as they return to Premier League action following the international break.

It is then a trio to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday evening as they begin their Europa League campaign on the road (5.45pm).

New signing Alex Kral is excited to get started and will hope to be given a chance in the upcoming week, more likely from the bench, as Moyes will not want to make too many changes to his side that have started the season so brightly.

“I feel really good. It was a little bit stressful because until the last moment I didn’t know if I would transfer or not,” Kral said.

“The clubs were still speaking on the last day, but I’m really happy they could find a away and I could join West Ham.

“I’m really excited because it’s a big move for me and all the time if I make a move in my career I try to go step by step and this one is a big step, a big challenge, but I’m looking forward for this.

“The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world and also one of the hardest, but it’s not just about playing in the Premier League.

"It’s about playing for West Ham, which is a club with big tradition and big history and they are in a good place, so it’s a big challenge and I’m looking forward to it.”

Kral has previously played in the Europa League where he went as far as the quarter-finals with Slavia Prague and he is now hoping West Ham can go on a similar journey.

“These games in Europa League are something special and are an opportunity to confront teams from different countries and different leagues, so each player wants to play in these games.”