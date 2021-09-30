West Ham maintain perfect Europa League start with Rapid Vienna win

Published: 10:30 PM September 30, 2021 Updated: 11:49 PM September 30, 2021

West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Group H match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday September 30, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham took a giant leap towards the Europa League knock-out stages as they made it two Group H wins out of two with this valuable victory at London Stadium.

After David Moyes’ men had already hit the woodwork twice in the opening exchanges, Declan Rice followed up his goal at Dinamo Zagreb a fortnight ago with another to put his side ahead on the half-hour mark.

And although the game gradually lost its momentum as this entertaining East End evening wore on, Saïd Benrahma struck with virtually the last kick of the tie to cement the Hammers place at the top of the tree.

A spectacular lightshow had marked the return of European football to Stratford for the first time since the early days of West Ham United’s arrival at London Stadium in Summer 2016 and, as both teams strode into an electrifying atmosphere, it was the Hammers, who sparked more rapidly into life than Rapid.

Indeed, with seven minutes on the clock, Aaron Cresswell whipped a deep free-kick into the Austrian area, where Rice rose highest to head the ball on Paul Gartler’s left-hand post but with the visiting ‘keeper well beaten, Issa Diop could only bundle the rebound wide.

Despite being roared on by a raucous bank of green and white travelling fans, Rapid were restricted to early long-range efforts but neither the wayward Ercan Kara nor Taxiarchis Fountas could seriously threaten Alphonse Areola in the hosts’ goal.

The Hammers had made seven changes from the side that had won so well at Leeds United on Saturday as Ben Johnson came in at right-back in place of injured full-back duo Vladimír Coufal and Ryan Fredericks, while Areola, Diop, Craig Dawson, skipper Mark Noble, Andriy Yarmolenko and Nikola Vlašić each received call-ups, too.

West Ham United's Mark Noble and Rapid Vienna's Christoph Knasmullner battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group H match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday September 30, 2021. - Credit: PA

Having hit the right-hand upright with one header, West Ham then struck the left-hand post, when Dawson nodded Cresswell’s corner onto the Viennese woodwork to the dismay of the Claret & Blue faithful, who were left wondering what else they needed to do to break the deadlock.

Thankfully, they did not have to wait long for, on 29 minutes, Yarmolenko sprayed a measured midfield pass to Michail Antonio who chested down inside the Rapid penalty area before squaring across the face of Leo Greiml to leave the in-rushing Rice with a routine four-yard tap-in.

Predictably, the noise-levels went up another few notches to acknowledge the England midfielder’s second goal in the competition and, as the interval approached, both Benrahma and Dawson – who had bravely foiled danger in his own area moments earlier – would have increased the volume even higher but both efforts cleared the crossbar leaving West Ham with just their one-goal advantage at the break.

With heavy rain falling from the Stratford skies, there was a damp start to the second half, too, and after Greiml joined Srdjan Grahovac in German referee Tobias Stieler’s book for felling Antonio - his team-mate having tugged back Benrahma in the first period – both teams made triple substitutions on the hour.

Noble, Vlašić and Antonio each retired in place of Tomáš Souček, Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen, while Greiml, Fountas and Maximilian Ullmann stood down for Jonas Auer, Filip Stojković and Marco Grüll.

Within seconds of his arrival, Bowen almost took advantage of a defensive mix-up, while at the other end, Hammers hearts were left in their mouths when Johnson was adjudged to have tripped Grüll but upon reviewing his decision on the pitch-side monitor Herr Stieler cut short Green-White celebrations by reversing his decision.

With ten minutes remaining, Bowen again found himself racing towards the Rapid goal but after rounding Gartler he blazed well wide and, with a now muddled game losing both its intensity and cohesion as a result of nine substitutions, only the fresh legged Pablo Fornals – on for Yarmolenko – had looked like adding to Rice’s opener but Gartler clawed his fierce 15-yarder aside.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) during the UEFA Europa League Group H match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday September 30, 2021. - Credit: PA

But in the stoppage-time allowed for all those switches, West Ham finally got the second goal that their dominance deserved, when Bowen picked out Benrahma in the Vienna area and he curled a low 10-yarder around Stojković into the net to cement the Hammers place at the top of the table ahead of next month’s visit from Belgian outfit KRC Genk who lost to Dinamo Zagreb in tonight’s other Group H fixture.

West Ham Unuted: Areola, Johnson, Cresswell, Dawson, Diop, Noble (Souček 62), Rice, Vlašić (Lanzini 62), Yarmolenko (Fornals 75), Benrahma, Antonio. (Bowen 62).

Unused subs: Fabiański, Randolph, Zouma, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Král, Alese, Baptiste.

Rapid Vienna: Gartler, Ullmann (Auer 73), Aiwu, Wimmer, Greiml, (Stojković 62), Grahovac, Petrović (Ljubicic 81), Knasmüllner, Arase, Kara (Grüll 62), Fountas (Kitagawa 62).

Unused subs: Unger, Hedl, Ballo, Schick, Hofmann

Booked: Grahovac (43), Greiml (57), Diop (74).

Referee: Tobias Stieler (Germany).







