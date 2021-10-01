News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

Competition pushes everyone on says Hammers Aaron Cresswell

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:30 AM October 1, 2021   
West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell and Declan Rice appeal to referee Tobias Stieler during the UEFA E

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell and Declan Rice appeal to referee Tobias Stieler during the UEFA Europa League Group H match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Aaron Cresswell believes the West Ham United squad is showing it has exactly what it takes to compete on a number of fronts.

Hammers boss David Moyes was able to make seven changes to his side to face Rapid Vienna on Thursday night, and they ran out 2-0 winners at London Stadium to maintain their perfect start in UEFA Europa League Group H.

Cresswell was one of the four who started at both Leeds United in the previous Premier League game and in Europe on Thursday and he was thrilled to emerge victorious in both matches.

Now, sitting at the top of their Europa League group, in the top seven of the Premier League and in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup, the No3 believes the squad strength is shining through.

"It was a well-deserved three points," he explained. "In the first half we created a lot of chances and could have scored more goals than we did.

You may also want to watch:

"Credit to them, they didn't come here to sit off. They had a go and pressed us well at times, but overall I felt we deserved the win.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (left) and Rapid Vienna's Kevin Arase battle for the ball during the

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (left) and Rapid Vienna's Kevin Arase battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group H match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

"The competition in the squad is motivating for everyone and it's good for us all. We've got a great group of lads and great spirit, all fighting to push us onwards.

Most Read

  1. 1 Chippie Mother Hubbard's opening first London branch in Newham
  2. 2 Tom Hiddleston to appear as MCM Comic Con returns to ExCeL London in Royal Docks
  3. 3 Martin Peters laid to rest at West Ham's London Stadium
  1. 4 TfL drops proposal to stop route 262 at Beckton Bus Station
  2. 5 Up to 100 drivers thwarted in crackdown on car meets in Newham
  3. 6 Steven Fry stabbing: Man charged with murder appears in court
  4. 7 Police name Newham man fatally shot in Haringey
  5. 8 Man led to safety as fire destroys first floor of house in Canning Town
  6. 9 Steven Fry: Canning Town man to face court charged with murder
  7. 10 West Ham unveil Moore, Hurst and Peters statue at London Stadium

"It's healthy for the squad that we could make changes tonight, keep a clean sheet and win 2-0."

Declan Rice has been heavily involved in both European games so far, scoring both at Dinamo Zagreb and against Rapid Vienna, and Cresswell is not surprised to see his teammate starting to add goals to his game.

"We've encouraged him to do that and score more often," he added. "With the qualities he's got he doesn't score as often as he'd like.

"That's two games and two goals so let's hope he can get more."

West Ham United
Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Old Bailey

Knife Crime

Steven Fry stabbing: Man charged with murder to appear at Old Bailey

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Green Lanes at the junction with West Green Road,

Gun crime

Man killed and two injured in triple shooting

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
vandome close scene

London Fire Brigade

Women rescued as flat destroyed in Custom House blaze

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Crossways street in Romford. 

East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon