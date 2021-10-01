Competition pushes everyone on says Hammers Aaron Cresswell

Published: 9:30 AM October 1, 2021

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell and Declan Rice appeal to referee Tobias Stieler during the UEFA Europa League Group H match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Aaron Cresswell believes the West Ham United squad is showing it has exactly what it takes to compete on a number of fronts.

Hammers boss David Moyes was able to make seven changes to his side to face Rapid Vienna on Thursday night, and they ran out 2-0 winners at London Stadium to maintain their perfect start in UEFA Europa League Group H.

Cresswell was one of the four who started at both Leeds United in the previous Premier League game and in Europe on Thursday and he was thrilled to emerge victorious in both matches.

Now, sitting at the top of their Europa League group, in the top seven of the Premier League and in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup, the No3 believes the squad strength is shining through.

"It was a well-deserved three points," he explained. "In the first half we created a lot of chances and could have scored more goals than we did.

"Credit to them, they didn't come here to sit off. They had a go and pressed us well at times, but overall I felt we deserved the win.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (left) and Rapid Vienna's Kevin Arase battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group H match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

"The competition in the squad is motivating for everyone and it's good for us all. We've got a great group of lads and great spirit, all fighting to push us onwards.

"It's healthy for the squad that we could make changes tonight, keep a clean sheet and win 2-0."

Declan Rice has been heavily involved in both European games so far, scoring both at Dinamo Zagreb and against Rapid Vienna, and Cresswell is not surprised to see his teammate starting to add goals to his game.

"We've encouraged him to do that and score more often," he added. "With the qualities he's got he doesn't score as often as he'd like.

"That's two games and two goals so let's hope he can get more."