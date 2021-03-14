Jarrod Bowen felt it didn't fall for West Ham in defeat to Manchester United

Published: 10:01 PM March 14, 2021

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Manchester United's Luke Shaw battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. - Credit: PA

A match settled by narrow margins left West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen disappointed at Old Trafford, but positive about his side's overall display.

Seeking to boost their European credentials against Manchester United on Sunday evening, the Hammers defended resolutely throughout against the Premier League season’s second-highest scorers, frustrating them time and again in the first half.

An unfortunate Craig Dawson own-goal from a home corner kick put the Red Devils ahead shortly after the restart, but the Irons responded well and created several promising shooting opportunities, only to see the ball not fall for them at the critical moments.

Despite the defeat, therefore, Bowen was optimistic that encouragement could be drawn from a hard-fought defeat as West Ham seek to close out a memorable season thus far accordingly.

“Coming to Manchester United away, you know they’re going to have chances, and Lukasz Fabianski made some great saves for us,” Bowen said.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re obviously disappointed to concede from a set-piece where we’ve been really strong this season, but we had the ball in some great positions in the final third – myself included – and we didn’t capitalise on it.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday March 14, 2021. - Credit: PA

“You’ve got to stay in the game and you’ve got to impose yourself on the game as well. There are different spells in games where we’ll be on top, and winning the ball back high which I think we did well, especially in the second half, and there will be times like in the first half where we were penned in a bit.

“It’s just about different times in the game, different stages. Right up to the last whistle, you could see the work rate we were putting in, how much we wanted it, but it just didn’t fall for us.

“We had a couple of shots blocked and things not dropping for us, but at the end of the day we’ve lost the game and we’re disappointed and gutted by the way we probably weren’t at the levels we expect ourselves to be at.

“We’re going to lose games in the season – but what we’ve done well this season is, when we’ve lost a game, we’ve reacted really well the game after.”

Such a fixture falls next Sunday, when David Moyes’ Hammers will play host to Arsenal at London Stadium – an opportunity Bowen is already relishing as a chance to right Sunday’s wrongs.

The No20 confirmed: “We’ll be going for three points going into the international break and for the final run-in to the season, so we’ve got to stick together."

