David Moyes pleased with aspects in West Ham's defeat to Man Utd

Published: 8:02 AM September 20, 2021

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Manchester United's Luke Shaw battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday September 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United manager David Moyes believes his team can draw plenty of positives from Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat against Manchester United.

The most dramatic of afternoons at London Stadium was destined to against the Irons as Said Benrahma’s first-half deflected effort – at the end of a dominant spell of the game – was quickly cancelled out by the Red Devils’ Cristiano Ronaldo from close range.

Given a vociferous backing by a capacity crowd in East London, the Irons fought and scrapped for every ball and constantly looked a threat on the counter-attack, but went behind with a minute left when former West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard fired into the top corner from inside the area.

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday September 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

The Hammers were granted one last chance to claim a point from the fixture when Andriy Yarmolenko’s cross struck Luke Shaw’s arm deep into stoppage time, but Mark Noble – off the bench moments prior as a substitute – saw his penalty saved, a rarity given his outstanding record from 12 yards.

"I was really pleased with so many aspects of the game," Moyes said.

You may also want to watch:

"We played really well. We played on Thursday and we came back and put on a real fitting performance in front of a fantastic crowd today.

"I think it was a really good game. I thought it was a proper game today and there was plenty of drama.

"We’re going to have to get used to a busy fixture schedule.

"I don’t think we saw any great weaknesses in how we went about the job.

"That’s the way I’m planning to go ahead with it in the coming weeks. We’re going to have to play well over a lot of games.

"Today (Sunday) was a big game against probably one of the favourites for the Premier League, and I thought for long periods we’ve done a really good job."

Manchester United's Paul Pogba sees his shot blocked by West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday September 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham brought on captain Mark Noble to take a penalty in the dying stage of the contest and Moyes explained his decision.

"I chose Noble to come off the bench and take the penalty kick because I know how good his penalty record is.

"Mark was brave enough, he wanted it, and so from that point of view there’s no responsibility with him at all."