These nights are for the West Ham United family says Pablo Fornals

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:30 AM November 8, 2021
West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (second left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the gam

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (second left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mates in front of the fans at the London Stadium. - Credit: PA

After scoring his third – and possibly fourth – goals against Liverpool in five appearances against them for West Ham, Pablo Fornals dedicated the victory to the Claret and Blue Army who backed them all the way.

The Spaniard appeared to have opened the scoring inside four minutes when his arching corner kick looked to have sailed past visiting goalkeeper Alisson Becker – under pressure from Angelo Ogbonna – and directly in at the far post, although official sources later recorded it as an own-goal by the Brazilian.

Trent Alexander-Arnold equalised for Liverpool shortly before half-time but there was no mistaking the identity of West Ham’s second goalscorer.

Kick-started by a brilliant break from Jarrod Bowen, the effervescent Fornals collected the No20’s through ball and prodded the ball beyond Alisson with a quarter of the game remaining.

Minutes later, Kurt Zouma’s first West Ham United goal – another set-piece header – rendered Divock Origi’s late goal for Liverpool merely a consolation, bringing to an end the Reds’ long unbeaten run in the top-flight.

What’s more, West Ham’s first win over Liverpool since January 2016 saw Fornals and the Irons leapfrog their visitors up to third in the Premier League table, ahead of the upcoming November international break.

“Obviously, we didn’t need to win because we were not favourites in any case,” Fornals reasoned. “But if teams want to be ahead of us, they need to come here and fight against us.

“That’s us, that’s how we are playing this season, and it’s the thing that’s brought us here.

“I like this day, in our Stadium, with our crowd. I’m really happy. These nights are really important for the West Ham family.

"We played against a really great team, a team close to us [in the table], and we needed to pass them. What a day to be a West Ham supporter, a West Ham player, being in this family.

"We’re just eleven games in – but fighting for each game as we did today, why can we not still dream, as we dreamt last season?"

West Ham United's Ben Johnson (left) and Liverpool's Andrew Robertson battle for the ball during the

West Ham United's Ben Johnson (left) and Liverpool's Andrew Robertson battle for the ball at the London Stadium. - Credit: PA

Fornals also staked his claim for the opening goal, adding: “I don’t know how many goals I scored because for me, the first one was mine! I’m going to count it.

“It’s 3-2 – so that’s the most important thing."

