Moyes running out of superlatives as West Ham beat Liverpool

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (left) and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. - Credit: PA

West Ham United boss David Moyes is running out of superlatives to describe his team’s performances after they registered a fourth straight Premier League victory and ended Liverpool’s 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions on Sunday.

The Hammers triumphed 3-2 in a thrilling game at London Stadium, which saw Reds keeper Alisson score an early own-goal before Trent Alexander-Arnold levelled with a free-kick shortly before half-time.

West Ham were not deterred though and scored twice more after the break through Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma to ensure Divock Origi’s late reply counted for little.

"It’s been a great run between the international breaks," Moyes said. "It’s only an own-goal in the last minute [from Tomas Soucek in Genk] that has stopped us from getting seven victories from seven.

"Hey, look, the players are outstanding at the moment. We want to keep the belief going, we don’t want it to be a small thing we do, we need to keep it going, and there will be times this season when it won’t be quite as good, but why shouldn’t we enjoy it when it is this good?

You may also want to watch:

"We were resilient when we had to be and did good things at the other end too.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (centre) is fouled by West Ham United's Declan Rice which results in a free-kick during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. - Credit: PA

"We scored a couple of really good goals from set pieces, we scored a counter-attack goal too and I thought our second half performance was really good.

"Maybe we had chances to score more goals too which we didn’t finish off – the point is we’re getting four or five good opportunities against Liverpool and that must mean we’re doing something right.

"Understandably we had to defend too. In the first half we weren’t so good, but we were better in the second half.

"We still had to defend and when we led 3-2 it was nip and tuck.

"They missed a good chance to make it three-each, but we’re a good team.

"The players are good players and I believe we can try to keep it going."

Moyes was full of praise for everyone involved at the club and felt they always had room to improve since he joined the Hammers.

"We’ve got a great club, we really have, and we have a club which I said right at the start that had so much room for improvement and development."