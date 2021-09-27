West Ham seal first WSL win of the season over Leicester City

Published: 8:05 AM September 27, 2021

West Ham United grabbed their first win of the season in commanding fashion as they dominated Leicester City at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Two goals from debutant Tameka Yallop, a goal from Claudia Walker, and an own goal from Ashleigh Plumptre meant West Ham scored multiple goals in a league game for the first time since April.

But for Leicester, the heavy defeat leaves Jonathan Morgan’s Foxes with no wins and no points with three games of the season played.

It was West Ham who started with energy and daring from the opening whistle as Yallop, Kate Longhurst, and Dagny Brynjarsdottir each missed presentable chances.

The opening goal the home side deserved finally came on 25 minutes, with the impressive Australian Yallop latching onto a through-ball from Longhurst to slot home.

The Hammers soon doubled their advantage just shy of half-time as Claudia Walker stabbed home from a deft flick-on from captain Gilly Flaherty.

Leicester’s only chance of the half came from new signing Jess Sigsworth, who shot straight at Mackenzie Arnold.

Things got even worse for Leicester by half-time as Ashleigh Plumptre diverted into her own net from Adriana Leon’s outswinging cross.

The second half was a far quieter affair as Leicester made a host of substitutions in a bid to salvage a goal.

Molly Pike fired over early on after the restart, but the away side failed to create many notable chances, with MacKenzie Smith firing straight at Arnold from range and substitute Esmee de Graaf shooting wide on the turn.

West Ham’s Yallop then capped off a perfect debut as she headed in a fourth to complete an excellent home display.

West Ham United manager Olli Harder said: “Her [Yallop's] performance was really important. It’s something that we’ve missed over the last few weeks, but at the same time, I’m not surprised by it.

“She was the first signing and someone I really wanted to bring to the football club. A midfielder with a nose for goal is always helpful, so I’m very pleased with her performance today and hopefully, that continues.

“I wouldn’t say we well and truly rectified our finishing, but I thought we’ve done well and - this is with all due respect to our opposition - I still felt like we could have made more of certain moments.

“But to take four goals and a clean sheet with the sun shining and take three points, it’s difficult to complain. Of course, I’m extremely happy with that, but in the context of the game I think we could have done a bit better with some of our chances.”

Leicester City manager Jonathan Morgan on making three changes at half-time when they were 3-0 down. What was thinking behind it?: “Just to try and win the game. We saw some tactical things - we needed different players who could do things differently.

"We had a couple more chances in the second half and had we capitalised on them we could have made the game a little bit different.”

"I said to the girls that we know exactly what we want to focus on. But sometimes you have to give them that little bit of leeway and say ‘we could have done that better, we could have done this better.’

“To have such a collective not doing as well as we’d like, sometimes you have to think that it was one of those days when the ball didn’t roll for you. Had some of our opportunities gone in. things could have been different.

"We did have some good opportunities that were more than half chances and we need to make sure we take them next time.”

West Ham: (3-4-2-1): Mackenzie Arnold; Abbey-Leigh Stringer, Gilly Flaherty, Claudia Walker; Kate Longhurst, Tameka Yallop, Yuwi Hasegawa, Lucy Parker; Adriana Leon, Hawa Cissoko; Dagny Brynjarsdottir

Substitutes: Katerina Svitkova for Longhurst 59, Lois Joel for Leon 59, Zaneta Wyne for Stringer 71, Mel Filis for Yallop 90, Brooke Cairns for Hasegawa 90

Substitutes not used: Anna Leat

Goals: Tameka Yallop 25, 81 Claudia Walker 38, Ashleigh Plumptre OG 45.

Leicester City: (3-4-3): Kirsty Levell; Sam Tierney, Abbie McManus, Ashleigh Plumptre; Molly Pike, Sophie Barker, Shannon O’Brien, Hannah Cain; Natasha Flint, Jess Sigsworth, Paige Bailey-Gayle.

Substitutes: Jemma Purfield for McManus 45, Sophie Howard for Bailey-Gayle 45, MacKenzie Smith for Cain 45, Georgia Brougham for Barker 63, Esmee de Graaf for Flint 70.

Substitutes not used: Demi Lambourne, Charlie Devlin, Luana Zajmi, Jessica Camwell

Referee: Emily Heaslip

Attendance: 1,128

To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com