West Ham Women's boss on 'really pleasing' performance in Leicester win

Published: 1:57 PM September 27, 2021

West Ham United Women’s manager Olli Harder was delighted with his side's performance after claiming their first win of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League season.

Debutant Tameka Yallop netted the opener in the Hammers' 4-0 victory over Leicester City while Claudia Walker and a brace of own goals secured the win.

“It was a really pleasing performance after a couple of weeks off; it was nice to see some attacking combinations coming to fruition," Harder said.

"With Tameka and Yui (Hasegawa) available for us I thought they made a big difference in terms of our creativity in the middle of the pitch.

“I thought the overall effort and performance from all our players really reflected the score today.”

Yallop made an instant impact on her debut and was praised by Harder.

“She’s still doing the same things she has always been doing, making runs into the box, getting into dangerous positions, and for us that’s important. It’s nice to have her with us finally, a fantastic debut for her.”

It was another fast start from the Irons – which has been a similar theme in the previous two matches.

“Last season when I came in, the team was always starting a bit slow and sluggish and we’ve now grown into the game," Harder said.

“We’ve tried to reverse that trend with our training methodology, with our planning in terms of how we want to approach games and it seems to be that we are starting the games more and more on the front foot."

Harder was also delighted that Walker was able to grab her first competitive goal for the club.

“It’ll be a massive confidence boost for Claudia. For her, I think she works hard, does well at holding the ball for us and when she has an opportunity, she’s taking it and that’s important.

“It was a fantastic day for her and she got her debut goal and three points on the board.”

Katerina Svitkova made her long awaited return from injury – after four months on the treatment table.

Harder was pleased to have the Czech Republic international back in his team.



“Having Katerina is massive for us,” he explained. “She has been working extremely hard to get herself back on the pitch."