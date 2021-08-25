Player ratings: Antonio breaks record in West Ham's win over Leicester City

Published: 8:50 AM August 25, 2021

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday August 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

It was a brilliant all round performance as West Ham United sealed a 4-1 victory over 10 men Leicester City.

Of course, Michail Antonio was our man of the match, as he broke the club's Premier League goal scoring record.

Łukasz Fabiański – 7 – Had the quietest of evenings on the noisiest of nights at London Stadium. Apart from picking Youri Tielemans’ consolation out of the net, the Polish stopper was largely redundant.

Vladimír Coufal -7.5 – Barely troubled defensively, the Czech international found licence to roam forward, completing a half-century of successful passes, while also providing the pinpoint assist for Michail Antonio’s second goal.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday August 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Aaron Cresswell -7.5 – Like Coufal on the opposite flank, the Hammers left-back completed over 50 passes while also going close with a sizzling volley.

Craig Dawson – 8 - Won every one of his eight aerial duels and with four attempts in the Foxes area, too, only two-goal Antonio had more goal-scoring opportunities than the Hammers stopper.

Angelo Ogbonna – 7.5- Alongside central defensive partner Dawson, the Italian international didn’t give Foxes striker Jamie Vardy a single sniff of goal all evening.

Declan Rice – 8.5 – Played a captain’s innings driving his side forward with over 60 competed passes, four successful tackles and the crucial assist for Antonio’s record-breaking 48th Premier League goal.

Tomáš Souček – 8 – Another Hammer with 50 successful passes, the Czech warrior was instrumental in stopping Vardy’s midfield supply line, while only the acrobatic brilliance of Kasper Schmeichel denied him a goal.

Pablo Fornals – 8.5 – A key protagonist as the night unfolded, the silky Spaniard opened the scoring before surviving the horror challenge from consequently-dismissed compatriot, Ayoze Pérez.

Jarrod Bowen – 8 – A constant threat at set-pieces, pinging eight pinpoint corners into the Foxes box, the Hammers No.20 was industrious throughout the entire 90 minutes.

West Ham United's Said Benrahma (left) scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday August 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Saïd Benrahma – 8.5 – Followed up last week’s goal at Newcastle United with his second strike of the season and an assist. After a subdued 2020/21 campaign, the Algerian really has hit the ground running this time around.

Michael Antonio – 9 – What a night for West Ham’s No.9, who provided Benrahma’s assist, while helping himself to the two richly-deserved goals that took him to the top of the Hammers all-time Premier League scoring charts and his side to the top of the table.

But what a bizarre goal-celebration with that cardboard cut-out of himself!

Substitute: Mark Noble (88 mins - for Benrahma) – A late cameo appearance for his 528th Hammers outing.

Substitute: Andriy Yarmolenko (88 mins for Antonio) – The night’s work was already done by the time the Ukrainian international replaced two-goal Antonio.