Player ratings: Lingard and Bowen guide Hammers back into the top four

Published: 5:15 PM April 11, 2021

West Ham United's Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

West Ham boost their chances of finishing in the Champions League places with a 3-1 victory over Leicester City thanks to a superb team performance at the London Stadium that included many shining stars.

Lukasz Fabianski (7) - The Polish international made some vital saves in the latter stages as Leicester looked for a way back into the contest.

Vladimir Coufal (7) - Coufal stepped up with an assist on Lingard’s first goal and kept Leicester quiet down the left side.

Leicester City's Timothy Castagne (left) and West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal in action during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (centre) battles with Leicester City's Wesley Fofana (left) and Youri Tielemans during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

Craig Dawson (6) - Another solid display, but probably not his best in the claret and blue, and had a few shaky moments.

Issa Diop (7) - The centre-back put in yet another strong display. Superb long ball over for Bowen to set up Lingard for his second goal.

Aaron Cresswell (6) - Unfortunately he limped off in the 53rd minute which could mean another injury as they head into the final stretch of matches. Prior to that it was a very composed performance.

Arthur Masuaku (6) - Looked bright in the first-half, still a tad rusty from his long-term injury, and gave the ball away from Leicester’s opening goal.

Tomas Soucek (7.5)- The Czech continues to be instrumental for West Ham, covers so much grass, and set up Bowen with a cracking pass.

Mark Noble (7) - Marked his 400th appearance with a study display. Kept things at bay in the midfield alongside Soucek.

Pablo Fornals (7) - The Spainard is becoming a vital cog for the Hammers due to his work rate and the amount of ground he covers during matches.

Jesse Lingard (9)- A first-half brace from Jesse Lingard to continue his prolific form since joining the Hammers on loan. His energy is vital and he is on fire right now. Eight goals and three apperances in 9 matches.





Jarrod Bowen (8) - Worked his socks off and played well up front. A great pass for Lingard’s second goal and a great finish of his own.

Subs:

Fabian Balbuena (6)– The defender came on to replace the injured Cresswell in the 53rd minute. Done ok in his place.

Ben Johnson (n/a) - Johnson slotted into midfield with Noble coming off with an injury.

Said Benrahma (n/a) - Only on the pitch for the dying minutes, hard to judge him.