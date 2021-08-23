West Ham move top of the league as they thrash 10 men Leicester City

Published: 10:19 PM August 23, 2021

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday August 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

The hairs would have stood up on the necks of even the hardest of hearing as West Ham United showed their first full house in 18 months just what they have been missing with this high-octane 4-1 victory over Leicester City in their opening home game of the season.

They had not been here in such numbers since late-February 2020 but the Hammers faithful had certainly saved their voices over the past troubled days, weeks and months as raucous, rousing renditions of Bubbles rang around London Stadium to both welcome home and then send their heroes away in triumph, as they rattled up a second-successive four-goal haul.

Pablo Fornals sent West Ham on their way with a 25th-minute opener and, after Ayoze Pérez was dismissed just before the break for an over-the-top tackle on his goal-scoring Spanish compatriot, Saïd Benrahma then doubled the Hammers lead ten minutes after break with his second goal of the campaign.

Although Youri Tielemans bundled home with 20 minutes remaining that was a mere blip on an evening when West Ham simply looked unstoppable and Antonio subsequently moved to the top of the Hammers all-time Premier League scoring charts with two late strikes that took him onto 49 top-flight goals.

The writing had been on the wall right from the opening seconds, when Antonio scorched across home turf before just failing to find Hammer of the Year – Tomáš Souček – with his final ball and, after Jarrod Bowen curled a 20-yarder into Kasper Schmeichel’s gloves, Declan Rice then fired over from similar range.

With their teams securing opening weekend victories – the Hammers at Newcastle (4-2) and the Foxes against Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0) - both managers had named unchanged teams for their second matches of the campaign.

Twice last season, David Moyes’ men roared into three-goal leads against Brendan Rodgers’ troops and the boys in Claret & Blue were clearly looking for a similar electrifying start this time around, too.

On the quarter-hour mark, Antonio accelerated away once more before skewing a low 18-yarder wide and, having then forced a corner, the Hammers striker saw Craig Dawson test Schmeichel from similar range.

The Foxes were certainly on the run and when Rice diligently mopped up in the centre-circle, Bowen quickly laid the ball off to Fornals, who shifted his pass out wide to Saïd Benrahma on the left flank.

Continuing his run into the Leicester area, the Spaniard then got in front of Daniel Amartey before sweeping the Algerian’s low, return ball across the face of Schmeichel into the far corner to inevitably break the deadlock with 25 minutes on the clock.

How the Hammers fans celebrated Fornals’ fluent opener and with the cheers still subsiding, the diving Souček nearly headed home a second shortly afterwards, while Dawson also nodded wide.

Then five minutes before the break it got yet worse for the visitors as they found themselves reduced to ten men following a clash between two play-making matadors.

Having won a midfield tussle with Aaron Cresswell, the tearful Pérez disappeared down the tunnel of shame after referee Michael Oliver’s pitch-side review of his follow-through on Fornals’ lower leg that had left the Hammers goal-scorer in a crumpled heap, thankful that he had not sustained anything more than a dented shinpad in his compatriot’s ill-advised - albeit non-malicious – challenge.

Just after the restart, Souček prodded Bowen’s backheel over the top and then Schmeichel produced an acrobatic stop to claw Antonio’s point-blank header high into the dark Stratford skies.

Determined to make their extra-man advantage count during the second period, the Hammers pressing game then saw them double their lead on 55 minutes.

Yet again, sloppiness cost the Foxes dearly, when Caglar Söyüncü’s careless backpass was intercepted by the ever-alert Antonio and with Schmeichel now drawn into no-man’s land, the Hammers striker expertly squared to the inrushing Benrahma, who fired into the ‘keeper-less net from 10 yards.

Antonio then saw Schmeichel divert his low 18-yarder around the base of his left-hand upright before Cresswell sent a venomous volley just inches over the Dane’s crossbar as the Hammers went in search of their third.

But with 20 minutes remaining, they found themselves picking the ball out of their own net after the hitherto anonymous Jamie Vardy linked with James Maddison, whose low cross towards the far post was bundled home by Tielemans at the second time of asking.

That would prove a mere consolation as West Ham re-set and got back to business.

On 80 minutes, Antonio collected Rice’s cutback on the edge of the six-yard box and – on a torrid night to forget for Söyüncü – he deftly spun the tormented Turkish international before deservedly smashing his 48th Premier League goal past Schmeichel and bizarrely running away to celebrate with a cardboard cut-out of himself!

Still the Hammers were not finished and with six minutes remaining, Vladimír Coufal lofted the ball towards the penalty spot, where that man Antonio cemented a wonderful West Ham win by flicking skywards and then prodding the dropping ball beyond Schmeichel to claim No.49 and a third goal of the season to send his side to the Premier League summit.

West Ham: Fabiański, Coufal, Cresswell, Dawson, Ogbonna, Rice, Souček, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio (Yarmolenko 88), Benrahma (Noble 88).

Unused subs: Areola, Lanzini, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Coventry, Baptiste.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Pereira, Thomas, Amartey, Söyüncü, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison (Soumaré 80), Barnes (Daka 64), Pérez, Vardy (Iheanacho 80).

Unused subs: Ward, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Castagne.

Booked: Periera (71)

Sent-Off: Pérez (40)

Referee: Michael Oliver