Seven cup finals for West Ham as they chase Champions League place

Published: 3:00 PM April 12, 2021

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (2nd right) celebrates with Tomas Soucek (left), Jesse Lingard (2nd left) and Arthur Masuaku after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

It may be a well-worn cliché but we now have seven cup finals to claim a seat at European football’s top table.

I’m literally running out of superlatives for this West Ham side. Not only are we the most entertaining team in all of English football, not only are we the top club in London, but now with just seven games to go we are in the box seat for fourth place and maybe even third.

There seems to be a familiar pattern emerging, we storm into 3-0 leads playing a ruthless, swashbuckling brand of counter-attacking football. Jesse Lingard gets his customary wonder goal or two and we look every inch one of the best teams in the country.

Sadly the other side of our game could potentially give Hammers fans worldwide severe heart problems, for the third time in a row we allowed our opponents back into the game and were hanging on for dear life at the end.

We were 3-0 up until the 70th minute against Leicester and then Arthur Masuaku inexplicably gave the ball away in our defensive third and in seconds it was 3-1. From that moment on it was Arsenal and Wolves all over again.

Leicester City's Marc Albrighton (left) and West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

This West Ham team are starting to remind me of that Liverpool side that almost won the league in the 2013/14 season. They were breathtaking and would regularly destroy sides with relentless pace, aggression and a devastating clinical edge.

However, for all the beauty of their attack it was their defence that cost them the title, most infamously against Crystal Palace when they were 3-0 up and squandered that lead with a mere 11 minutes to go in their penultimate match of the season.

We cannot keep doing this; we need to manage games in a better fashion.

The last time West Ham were in a position to smash the glass ceiling was back in the 2015/16 season. That team relied heavily on the mercurial talents of one Dimitri Payet.

This side is not reliant on any one man. Without Declan Rice, Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna - the spine of our side - we just beat a very good Leicester team and our unrelenting march to Champions League football is showing no signs of abating.

If we win at Newcastle we will be third with just six games to go. The dream is inching ever closer.