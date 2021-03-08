Player ratings: Craig Dawson is stand-out at both ends of the pitch for West Ham
- Credit: PA
West Ham United put in yet another solid display to seal a 2-0 victory over Leeds United to maintain their push for the Champions League places.
Lukasz Fabianski (8) - The Polish shot-stopper pulled off some vital saves in the second-half to deny Leeds the chance of getting back into the match.
Vladimir Coufal (6) - A fairly quiet evening for the Czech right-back, but still put in a solid shift, and helped West Ham to a clean sheet despite late pressure from the visitors.
Craig Dawson (9) - The loanee defender was outstanding, always a danger from set-pieces, scored off a corner with a great header. Made good blocks defensively and cleared a late Leeds chance off the line.
Issa Diop (7) - Diop put in another solid performance alongside Dawson and is stamping his place in the team. Made a vital block in the second-half.
Aaron Cresswell (8) - The left-back picked up yet another assist as he picked out Dawson with his corner for the second goal. Creative force from set-pieces this season.
Declan Rice (7.5) - The captain never seems to let the Hammers down and put in another top performance. Carried the ball up the field and protected the back line superbly.
Tomas Soucek (7) - Soucek worked hard like he does every single match. Covered the pitch and drove into the box for crosses and set-pieces. Opened up space for Dawson to score.
Pablo Fornals (7) - Brilliant first-half for the Spaniard. Full of energy and almost pulled off a goal of the season contender when he rocketed an effort off the crossbar.
Said Benrahma (7) - Glimpses of magic, but he’s still desperately searching for a goal, and perhaps needs to get that monkey off his back to take his game to the next level.
Jesse Lingard (7) - Poor penalty from Lingard, but thankfully he was the quickest to the rebound to grab himself a goal. Looked lively as he has done since making the switch to east London.
Michail Antonio (7) - The front-man was isolated throughout the majority of the match, especially in the second-half as Leeds ramped up the pressure as they searched for a way back into the match. Nevertheless he never stopped running.
Substitutes:
Jarrod Bowen (6) - Closed down the Leeds defenders and held the ball in the corner late on – done his job to help kill the game off.
Ben Johnson (6) - The youngster didn’t have much time on the pitch, but was brought on to sure things up.