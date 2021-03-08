Player ratings: Craig Dawson is stand-out at both ends of the pitch for West Ham

Published: 10:45 PM March 8, 2021

West Ham United's Craig Dawson celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday March 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United put in yet another solid display to seal a 2-0 victory over Leeds United to maintain their push for the Champions League places.

Lukasz Fabianski (8) - The Polish shot-stopper pulled off some vital saves in the second-half to deny Leeds the chance of getting back into the match.

Vladimir Coufal (6) - A fairly quiet evening for the Czech right-back, but still put in a solid shift, and helped West Ham to a clean sheet despite late pressure from the visitors.

Craig Dawson (9) - The loanee defender was outstanding, always a danger from set-pieces, scored off a corner with a great header. Made good blocks defensively and cleared a late Leeds chance off the line.

Issa Diop (7) - Diop put in another solid performance alongside Dawson and is stamping his place in the team. Made a vital block in the second-half.

Leeds United's Raphinha and West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday March 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Aaron Cresswell (8) - The left-back picked up yet another assist as he picked out Dawson with his corner for the second goal. Creative force from set-pieces this season.

Declan Rice (7.5) - The captain never seems to let the Hammers down and put in another top performance. Carried the ball up the field and protected the back line superbly.

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) is tackled by Leeds United's Tyler Roberts during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday March 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tomas Soucek (7) - Soucek worked hard like he does every single match. Covered the pitch and drove into the box for crosses and set-pieces. Opened up space for Dawson to score.

Pablo Fornals (7) - Brilliant first-half for the Spaniard. Full of energy and almost pulled off a goal of the season contender when he rocketed an effort off the crossbar.

Said Benrahma (7) - Glimpses of magic, but he’s still desperately searching for a goal, and perhaps needs to get that monkey off his back to take his game to the next level.

Jesse Lingard (7) - Poor penalty from Lingard, but thankfully he was the quickest to the rebound to grab himself a goal. Looked lively as he has done since making the switch to east London.

Leeds United's Liam Cooper (left) and West Ham United's Michail Antonio battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday March 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Michail Antonio (7) - The front-man was isolated throughout the majority of the match, especially in the second-half as Leeds ramped up the pressure as they searched for a way back into the match. Nevertheless he never stopped running.

Substitutes:

Jarrod Bowen (6) - Closed down the Leeds defenders and held the ball in the corner late on – done his job to help kill the game off.

Ben Johnson (6) - The youngster didn’t have much time on the pitch, but was brought on to sure things up.