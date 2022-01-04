West Ham back among the goals ahead of FA Cup tie with Leeds

West Ham United manager David Moyes pleased to see his side back firing as they head into FA Cup clash with Premier League rivals Leeds United.

The Hammers will welcome Marcelo Bielsa’s side to the London Stadium on Sunday (2pm) for a third round clash as they bid to progress in the prestigious cup competition.

Although it will prove to be a tough test with Leeds winning 3-1 against Burnley on the weekend while West Ham won 3-2 against London rivals Crystal Palace.

Moyes’ men also beat Watford 4-1 in the previous encounter – meaning they’ve found the net seven times in their last two matches.

“We’re back to scoring goals, but we need to be better at the other end too,” Moyes said.

“I want to build a team who scores goals, I really do. I want to attack, but what I don’t want is what happened in the second half when we conceded two goals.

“We could have conceded more goals in the first half too, so that’s the bit I have to sort out.

“We had a period coming out of the last international break where we struggled a bit up front, and we went a couple of away games without scoring, so it’s been good to score three and four in the last two games.

“Overall we need to make sure we defend better too.”

Signing a defender is high on Moyes’s list of priorities with Issa Diop and Craig Dawson filling in for both Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma who are set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Ben Johnson and Arthur Masauku are also both battling for a spot in the absence of Aaron Cresswell at present.

The Hammers will be looking to bolster their options amongst the squad if they want to remain in the hunt and bag a spot in Europe once again this season.

Manchester City's Nathan Ake - Credit: PA

They’ve already been linked with the likes of Adama Traore, Nathan Ake and Jesse Lingard among many others in the January transfer window, which is now open for business.