Player ratings: Cresswell shines for West Ham in KRC Genk victory

Published: 10:45 PM October 21, 2021

West Ham United's Craig Dawson celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League, Group H match at the London Stadium. - Credit: PA

The player ratings from West Ham United’s 3-0 victory over KRC Genk which saw them maintain a perfect start to their Europa League campaign with three victories from three.

Goals from Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Jarrod Bowen guided the Hammers to three points over the Belgium outfit at the London Stadium.

Alphonse Areola (6) - Shaky at times, but overall done his job and kept a clean sheet, although he was very lucky at times.

Ben Johnson (6) - Solid performance from the youngsters, looked to get forward, but didn’t have too much joy but did put in a few impressive crosses. Not much to do defensively.

Craig Dawson (7) - Provided a real threat from set-pieces and was rewarded by scoring on the stroke of half-time.

Issa Diop (7) - Similar to Dawson, created a threat and found the back of the net with a header, while didn’t have a great deal to do defensively.

Aaron Cresswell (8) - Two assists, got forward well, and was brilliant on set-pieces as well as being the danger man for the Hammers from open play.

Declan Rice (7) - Solid and consistent as always from the England midfielder. Controlled the midfield.

Tomas Soucek (6) - Helped Rice control the midfield, looked sharp at times, but still not at his best at present.

Manuel Lanzini (6) - Made some bright passes forward, but his team-mates didn’t do too much with his deliveries.

Jarrod Bowen (7) - Worked his socks off, grabbed a goal to seal the victory, which made up for his first-half miss.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the UEFA Europa League, Group H match at the London Stadium. - Credit: PA

Andriy Yarmolenko (6) - The Ukrainian star held the ball up well, made some good flick ons, but no real joy and looked extremely frustrated by the end of the match.

Nikola Vlasic (5) - The Croatian international had a quiet evening and didn’t really make much of an impact all throughout the entire game.

Subs:

Mark Noble (6) - The experienced midfielder kept thing ticking off in the middle of the park and got plenty of touches.

Ryan Fredericks (6) - Out of his natural position, but was solid, got forward and looked to create as soon as he came on the pitch.