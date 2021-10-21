West Ham look to progress in Europa League at home to Genk
West Ham United will look to continue their perfect start to life in the Europa League as they gear up to take on Genk in a tasty looking third round clash.
The Hammers will welcome the Belgian's to the London Stadium this evening on the back of two consecutive wins in the Europa League group stages.
With kick-off at 8pm, David Moyes’ side face a quick turnaround before returning to Premier League action against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.
New signing Alex Kral will miss the next two games as David Moyes lifted the lid on why he was absent from the squad that sealed a 1-0 victory against Everton.
“Alex Kral tested positive (for Covid-19) but has been injected. He's had his injection so it was a strange one for us that he tested positive on Thursday,” Moyes said.
The east London side were without several first team players for the game with Vladimir Coufal, Ryan Fredericks and Mark Noble all missing out.
They’ll be hoping to have more options available for yet another hectic week of fixtures.
Moyes said: “Mark Noble has a grumbly hip so we just felt that a grumbly hip wasn't worth risking at the moment because of the amount of games we've got coming up, so I'd expect Nobes - with a bit of luck - to be back in training Tuesday at the latest.
“Vladimir has taken an injection - he had a bit of discomfort in his pubis. He has had an injection in there, he got the injury in the Man United cup game and he has been carrying it for a few weeks.”
While West Ham can confirm their progression into the knock-out stages with a win, their opponents have work to do.
Genk opened up with a dramatic 1-0 triumph over struggling Rapid Vienna in Austria, with Ebere Onuachu grabbing a stoppage-time decider.
However, the Smurfs were then put in their place by Dinamo Zagreb, who stormed to a 3-0 victory at the Cegeka Arena.
Two spot-kicks were conceded and Daniel Munoz saw red on 65 minutes but it was still a chastening night for John van den Brom’s men.