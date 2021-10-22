'I'm thrilled with performance' in Genk win says Hammers boss Moyes

Published: 8:46 AM October 22, 2021

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen in action with KRC Genk’s Kristian Thorstvedt during the UEFA Europa League, Group H match at the London Stadium. - Credit: PA

David Moyes was a happy man yet again as West Ham United continued their perfect UEFA Europa League group-stage debut with a 3-0 home win over KRC Genk.

The Hammers were ultimately good value for their victory after a few moments of concern in the first half, scoring on the stroke of half-time through Craig Dawson’s header before making the points safe with a quickfire second-half double from Issa Diop and Jarrod Bowen.

Genk had a Theo Bongonda goal disallowed for offside and saw a Paul Onuachu header drop narrowly wide with the game goalless, and the Irons ruthlessly punished their opponents thereafter.

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini in action with KRC Genk’s Patrik Hrosovsky during the UEFA Europa League, Group H match at the London Stadium. - Credit: PA

Despite making six changes to the team which won 1-0 at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday and resting Michail Antonio entirely, Moyes could take pride in the way his players took care of business to make it three wins out of three in Group H – and eight out of 12 in all competitions this season.

With nine points, West Ham need four from their final three games – away to Genk in a fortnight’s time, away to Rapid Vienna in Austria and home to Croatians Dinamo Zagreb – to finish top and secure direct passage to the round of 16.

"We played without Mick (Michail Antonio) as our centre-forward, but Jarrod (Bowen) is making a really good job of it and showing us exactly what he can do and he could maybe have had more than the one goal he had tonight.

"Overall, though, I’m thrilled with the performance and with the result because it’s another win in Europe for us and we’re doing a good job and the players know they’re doing a good job.

"We’re trying to make sure that everybody got a game and I’ve got to say that all the players have done really well.

"I think the players are enjoying the Europa League games.

"We’re going into the games and we’re not trying to sit back. We’re not trying to play someone like we would in the Premier League, but because we don’t know the players and the competition, really, and how the referees are going to react, it’s making it all new for us.

"It’s just something I think the players have embraced."