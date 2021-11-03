This West Ham United team has everything says Manuel Lanzini

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (right) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game with team-mate Manuel Lanzini at Villa Park - Credit: PA

West Ham United face yet another hectic week as they continue to impress in all competitions this season with Europa League action returning.

The Hammers will travel away to Genk as they bid to continue unbeaten start to life in Europe on Thursday evening and remain top of the group.

David Moyes’ men then play host to Liverpool on Sunday (4.30pm) at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

One player that could be handed a chance to start in Belgium is Manuel Lanzini, who is enjoying being part of the best West Ham squad he has been a part of since joining the club in the summer of 2015, despite being in and out of the side.

“We have a very good team, we have a very good personality, and it’s good to be part of this team because we have young players, old players, experience – this team has everything and we are looking very well.”

West Ham have won five in a row in all competitions and three out of three in the Europa League, and will seek to extend both runs when they travel to Belgium to tackle KRC Genk on Thursday evening.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) battles with Aston Villa's Matt Targett (left) and Leon Bailey - Credit: PA

Then Premier League leaders Liverpool visit London Stadium next Sunday, and Lanzini cannot wait for both matches to come around.

“They are two big games, but I think we are very well,” he concluded. “We need to focus on our strengths and we need to keep going like this. Happy Halloween."

The Hammers are fourth in the Premier League, top of their Europa League group and into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after knocking out holders Manchester City last week.

They followed up the City cup victory with a 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday where Lanzini came off the bench in the second-half.

The Argentine has played just 47 minutes of Premier League football this season, spread across five substitute appearances, but he has featured in all three UEFA Europa League Group H victories and started the wins over Manchester United and Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

“I need to be ready to play, to help the team but it’s not important, because what is important is to help the team and the team did very well,” he said. “It was a hard game against a hard team, so we need to keep going like this, to be strong and we were fantastic.”