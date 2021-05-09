Player ratings: Coufal shines as West Ham fall to Everton defeat
- Credit: PA
Vladimir Coufal the stand-out performer as West Ham’s Champions League hopes now look slim after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Everton.
Lukasz Fabianski 6 – The Polish shot-stopper had very little to do, did however make a good save to deny Richarlison.
Vladimir Coufal 6.5 – Coufal worked tirelessly running up and down the flank, even swapped over to left-back late on. Went close to grabbing his first goal for the club when he hit the post in the second-half.
Craig Dawson 5 – Poor display for Dawson. Beaten way too often in the air by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and he was unlucky to have Diop alongside him.
Issa Diop 6 – The Frenchman had a decent showing, strong in the air, and had to cover for his partner Dawson too often in the match.
Aaron Cresswell 6 - The left-back was solid as he has been all season until he was forced off through injury.
Tomas Soucek 6 – Tough task being the only natural central midfielder in the team. Over run at times but worked hard and made crucial interceptions.
Pablo Fornals 6.5 – Fornals covered ground well, had to play a deeper role once Lanzini went off injured, overall a solid display but he could pressed Ben Godfrey more for his pass to Calvert-Lewin for the winner.
Manuel Lanzini 6 – The Argentine has adapted well to playing in a deeper role and held onto the ball well to start plays. Went off injured.
Jesse Lingard 5 – Surprising the Manchester United loanee was very quiet. Had a number of shots blocked.
Said Benrahma 5 – Didn't reach the standards set at Burnley. Poor miss and a frustrating afternoon for the Algerian.
Michail Antonio 5 – Struggled to make any real impact. Drifted out wide a lot and deep to try get on the ball, but left no options in the middle.
Substitutes:
Jarrod Bowen 5 – Missed a golden opportunity to level the score as Coufal’s shot fell into his feet off the post.
Ryan Fredericks 5 – Offered very little going forward and was all but non existent.
Andriy Yarmolenko 5 – The Ukrainan came on late on, but didn’t offer anything new or exciting.