Player ratings: Coufal shines as West Ham fall to Everton defeat

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:15 PM May 9, 2021   
Everton's Seamus Coleman (left) and West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal battle for the ball during the

Everton's Seamus Coleman (left) and West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Picture date: Sunday May 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

Vladimir Coufal the stand-out performer as West Ham’s Champions League hopes now look slim after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Everton. 

Lukasz Fabianski 6 – The Polish shot-stopper had very little to do, did however make a good save to deny Richarlison. 

Vladimir Coufal 6.5 – Coufal worked tirelessly running up and down the flank, even swapped over to left-back late on. Went close to grabbing his first goal for the club when he hit the post in the second-half. 

Craig Dawson 5 – Poor display for Dawson. Beaten way too often in the air by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and he was unlucky to have Diop alongside him. 

West Ham United's Issa Diop (left) blocks a shot from Everton's Richarlison during the Premier Leagu

West Ham United's Issa Diop (left) blocks a shot from Everton's Richarlison during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Picture date: Sunday May 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

Issa Diop 6 – The Frenchman had a decent showing, strong in the air, and had to cover for his partner Dawson too often in the match. 

Aaron Cresswell 6 - The left-back was solid as he has been all season until he was forced off through injury. 

Tomas Soucek 6 – Tough task being the only natural central midfielder in the team. Over run at times but worked hard and made crucial interceptions. 

Pablo Fornals 6.5 – Fornals covered ground well, had to play a deeper role once Lanzini went off injured, overall a solid display but he could pressed Ben Godfrey more for his pass to Calvert-Lewin for the winner. 

Manuel Lanzini 6 – The Argentine has adapted well to playing in a deeper role and held onto the ball well to start plays. Went off injured. 

Jesse Lingard 5 – Surprising the Manchester United loanee was very quiet. Had a number of shots blocked. 

Said Benrahma 5 – Didn't reach the standards set at Burnley. Poor miss and a frustrating afternoon for the Algerian. 

West Ham United's Michail Antonio and Everton's Lucas Digne (left) battle for the ball during the Pr

West Ham United's Michail Antonio and Everton's Lucas Digne (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Picture date: Sunday May 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

Michail Antonio 5 – Struggled to make any real impact. Drifted out wide a lot and deep to try get on the ball, but left no options in the middle. 

Substitutes: 

Jarrod Bowen 5 – Missed a golden opportunity to level the score as Coufal’s shot fell into his feet off the post. 

Ryan Fredericks 5 – Offered very little going forward and was all but non existent. 

Andriy Yarmolenko 5 – The Ukrainan came on late on, but didn’t offer anything new or exciting. 

