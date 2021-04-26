West Ham claim goalless draw with Everton in Women's Super League

Published: 8:29 AM April 26, 2021

West Ham United head coach Olli Harder after the final whistle during the FA Continental Tyres League Cup quarter-final match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday January 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

Relegation-threatened West Ham earned a vital point as they drew 0-0 with Everton in the Women's Super League.

The draw extended West Ham's unbeaten run to four games, including four clean sheets, and kept them two points above the relegation zone.

The Hammers started the first half with good intensity and had some chances early on.

Martha Thomas had a shot that went just past the post. Then shortly after, Thomas passed to Kenza Dali, whose shot deflected over for a corner.

West Ham may have felt hard done by - they had two penalty appeals for handball, both from corners taken by Dali, turned down.

Everton looked composed on the ball, and played good passing football, but seemed to have less desire than West Ham to open the scoring.

Jill Scott had a shot from the edge of the area that went over the bar and Abbey-Leigh Stringer fired just past the post.

Hammers keeper Courtney Brosnan made two excellent saves. First, she came off the line to deny Nicoline Sorensen. In the second half, she saved another chance from Sorensen, who nutmegged a West Ham defender and had a shot from the edge of the area.

West Ham continued to push forward, and their closest chance came from a cross from the right wing from Dali, which found the head of Thomas, but her header hit the bar.