West Ham defender Coufal frustrated with Everton defeat

Published: 9:00 PM May 9, 2021

Everton's Seamus Coleman (left) and West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Picture date: Sunday May 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

Vladimír Coufal’s frustration at West Ham United’s 1-0 defeat to Everton was clear to see at the final whistle on Sunday.

The Hammers were edged out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first half strike, with the home side unable to break down a solid Toffees backline.

Coufal came closer than anybody, hitting the post with a low shot in the 61st minute, but despite enjoying the vast majority of possession, West Ham just couldn’t create that decisive moment.

Victory for the visitors meant they closed to within three points of the Hammers, but Coufal will remain positive and says the Hammers will approach their final three matches with no fear as they aim to secure a European spot.

“We didn’t score a goal, that’s what was missing for us today," the No5 explained. "When you don’t score a goal you cannot win.

“We had some opportunities, but to be honest we played well on the whole pitch until the final third.

“We have to be better in the final third of the pitch and improve our game there.”

The Hammers head to Brighton & Hove Albion next knowing a victory there would keep them in a strong position, so Czech Republic defender Coufal will focus on nothing else as the team look to bounce back.

“I don’t think we felt under pressure because of fourth place,” he added. “Football is about emotions and you want to win for your teammates, for points and for pride.

“Of course we will hope to end the season in the top four. Nothing is lost – we have three games to go and we have to try to win all of them.”