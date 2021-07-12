I felt sharp in pre-season draw with Dundee says West Ham's Bowen

Published: 9:00 AM July 12, 2021

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores the fourth goal of the game from the penalty spot during the pre season friendly at Kilmac Stadium, Dundee. Picture date: Friday July 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

Jarrod Bowen was delighted to get back out on the pitch as West Ham United's pre-season programme got underway with a 2-2 draw at Dundee on Friday.

The Hammers' preparations for an exciting 2021/22 campaign ahead in the Premier League and Europe began at Dens Park, where a blend of youth and experience fought hard to come from 2-0 down and claim a share of the spoils.

Bowen, now entering his second full season as a Hammer, was at the heart of the comeback, supplying the corner for Jamal Baptiste's goal before winning, and converting, a 67th-minute penalty.

With a goal, assist and 70 minutes of action in the tank, Bowen was satisfied with his afternoon's work.

"It was good to be back out there," he said. "I think I got 70 minutes in the end, and I felt like I could have gone on and done 90 to be honest.

West Ham's Jamal Baptiste (left) celebrates scoring the third goal of the game with Craig Dawson during the pre season friendly at Kilmac Stadium, Dundee. Picture date: Friday July 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

"I was enjoying it out there, which is probably strange to hear for the first pre-season game, but I felt really good and sharp.

"People might say the result isn't important at this stage, but I think that the winning mentality of not losing the game sticks with all the players.

"So to come back from 2-0 down and bring it back to 2-2 was great for everyone involved and the young lads coming through too - Jamal scored which was nice for him.

"It was a good game, a good bit of action, good goals, and we didn't lose."

Bowen ended last season with eight goals to his name, just two behind joint top-scorers Michail Antonio and Tomáš Souček, and he was happy to open his account for the summer in Scotland.

"It's always nice to get that first pre-season goal," he continued. "I had a couple of chances in the first half, so to get that penalty, score the goal and set up Jamal's one too was good."

With the Irons' international players yet to report back for pre-season, the training camp in St Andrews provided an opportunity for the club's youngsters to shine and Bowen was impressed with how they grasped the chance.

"The fact so many of the young players got good minutes was great," he added. "You look at Nathan Holland in the first half and he was really bright and lively, and that's been a feature all week of the younger lads who have been given the opportunity to come here with us.

"I know I'm not an old, old senior pro but I've been there as a young lad coming through and you want those minutes in pre-season.

"You've got to take every opportunity and I feel like everyone did that."