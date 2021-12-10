West Ham suffer home defeat to Dinamo Zagreb

The table-topping Hammers suffered their first defeat of their Europa League campaign at London Stadium, where a third-minute stunner from Mislav Oršić gave Dinamo Zagreb the victory they needed to also progress to the knock-out stages, in the New Year.

Job done for now, at least - and with his side’s Round of 16 spot already assured next March – David Moyes opted to showcase the latest products from West Ham United’s Academy of Football, making 11 changes for this final Group H tie.

Although the Scot still opted for half-dozen experienced heads, he entrusted the defensive duties to a youthful back four of Harrison Ashby, Emmanuel Longelo, Ajibola Alese and Jamal Baptiste, while rookie striker Sonny Perkins started up front and those youngsters certainly did not let their manager down in this narrow defeat.

These Academy lads had already briefly tasted first-team football but this was always going to be a bigger ask against the big-hitting, heavyweights of Croatian football, who have won their domestic title a record 22 times.

A strong West Ham team had beaten the visitors (2-0) in their own backyard on Matchday One but coming into the sixth and final match of the group stages, Dinamo arrived in London still harbouring hopes of Europa League progression, knowing that victory would see them qualify for the Round of 32 as runners-up.

Sunday’s two-goal defeat against arch-rivals Hajduk Split may have left the visitors in fourth-spot in the Croatian First Football League but recently-installed caretaker boss Željko Kopic only had to wait three minutes to see the tide turn in European competition.

And having seen their team sensationally beat Premier League leaders Chelsea with Arthur Masuaku’s late, long-ranger on Saturday afternoon, the Hammers fans were now consigned to watching their side concede an early goal from virtually the same blade of grass where the DR Congo international had secured a famous 3-2 victory five days earlier.

There appeared to be little danger, when Oršić collected Daniel Štefulj’s throw-in deep in the left-hand channel but with Andriy Yarmolenko backing off, the 14-times capped Croatian international strolled to the edge of the West Ham area before riding Pablo Fornals’ lunge and letting fly with a swerving effort that sizzled through the chilly Stratford night, clearing Alphonse Areola before dipping under the far angle.

That certainly was not the start that Moyes wanted for his young charges but, undaunted, the Hammers returned to the drawing board as Yarmolenko sliced high over before Perkins headed behind at the far post.

As the half-hour mark neared, Oršić escaped behind the home defence but, equally, Areola was on his toes, racing from goal to tackle the flying forward and, while that was a legal challenge, the same could not be said for the consequently-cautioned Stefan Ristovski’s trip on Nikola Vlašić shortly afterwards.

Arijan Ademi then met Štefulj’s left-wing cross with a thumping header that sailed inches over the top before Areola was forced to divert Luka Ivanušec’s rising shot over the crossbar and, when the consequent corner was only half-cleared back to him, the Croatian international then sent a curling 20-yarder a whisker wide.

At the other end, Harrison Ashby tried his luck from distance and, to be fair, the young right-back’s long-ranger only just cleared the crossbar before Fornals then saw his low shot ricochet to safety.

The Spaniard was then tugged to the deck by the consequently-cautioned Ivanušec and with Yarmolenko curling the resultant, tightly-angled free-kick into the arm of Dominik Livaković that would be Fornals last involvement in the tie.

For, when the teams emerged for a rainy restart, Saïd Benrahma had replaced him but it was that man Oršić, who almost found the net again but this time Areola, at full stretch, brilliantly beat away the Croatian’s 18-yard curler.

Midway through the second period, Kopic introduced both Deni Jurić and Josip Mišić as dangerman Oršic curiously retired to the relief of Moyes, alongside Komnen Andrić and it was then the turn of Marko Bulat and Emir Dilaver to replace skipper Ademi and Štefulj for the closing stages.

In truth, while those five Academy rookies could take immense pride for stepping onto the European stage, lacking any cutting-edge,the Hammers were clearly a shadow of the senior team that sits fourth in the Premier League and looks forward to both the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and that Round of 16.

Creating few chances at the top end of the pitch, Moyes boys had rarely looked like recovering from the early Oršić stunner but with the fans heading for the exits there was still time for two more Academy debuts as Keenan Forson and Freddie Potts – proudly following in the footsteps of Dad, Steve and brother Daniel – to step from the dug-out to make late, cameo appearances.

Now able to park the Europa League until March, beaten but not battered, Moyes now goes into the busy festive period obviously needing stronger starting line-ups but at least he leaves London Stadium knowing that the future is bright based on the showing of those Academy boys tonight.

HAMMERS: Areola, Ashby, Longelo, Baptiste, Alese, Král, Noble, Fornals (Benrahma h/t), Vlašić, Yarmolenko (Potts 87), Perkins (Forson 87). Unused subs: Martin, Randolph, Coufal, Lanzini, Diop, Masuaku, Swyer,

DINAMO: Livaković, Théophile-Catherine, Šutalo, Perić, Ademi (Bulat 70), Gojak, Ristovski, Štefulj (Dilaver 80), Ivanušec, Andrić (Jurić, 64) Oršic (Mišić 64). Unused subs: Zagorac, Čavlina, Moharrami, Lauritsen, Tolić, Baturina, Menalo, Špikić.

Booked: Ristovski (30), Ivanušec (44), Mišić (85)

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (Italy)



