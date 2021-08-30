Player ratings: Antonio shines for West Ham in Crystal Palace draw
Michail Antonio shines as he picked up a goal and an assists in West Ham United's 2-2 draw with London rivals Crystal Palace at the London Stadium.
Łukasz Fabiański – 6 – Not given any chance with Conor Gallagher’s two close-range equalisers but with this London derby mainly played out in midfield, the Polish stopper had little else to do.
Vladimír Coufal – 7 – Winning his fair share of tackles, the Czech defender was barely troubled by Jordan Ayew. Broke forward whenever possible but just could not find the killer ball.
Aaron Cresswell – 7.5 – Unfazed by the pace of Wilfried Zaha, alongside fellow full-back Coufal, the Hammers No.3 was also strong in the tackle. He superb upfield pass led to Michail Antonio’s goal.
Craig Dawson – 5.5 – Easily outwitted by Gallagher for the Palace striker’s second leveller - after a difficult afternoon against Christian Benteke & Co, the central defender will be concerned by Kurt Zouma’s costly East End arrival.
Angelo Ogbonna – 6.5 – Winning five aerial challenges, the Italian had a typically steady game in the heart of the Hammers defence, where – pound-for-pound - he matched Benteke’s strength
Declan Rice – 6.5 – Despite managing half-a-century of successful passes, the Hammers skipper failed to make any real headway in a congested midfield. Had to take one for the team with his late booking for tripping on Jordan Ayew.
Tomáš Souček – 6 – With less than 50 touches of the ball, this was one of the Czech’s quieter afternoons in Claret & Blue. Produced a couple of goal attempts but struggled to make any real impact in the middle of the park.
Pablo Fornals - 7 – Celebrated his call into the Spain squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers with his second goal inside six days. Dashing and darting, looks a constant threat with the ball at his feet.
Jarrod Bowen – 7 – Another honest, workmanlike 80 minutes from West Ham’s No.20, who continues to Hammer on Gareth Southgate’s door after taking his game up a notch in recent matches.
Saïd Benrahma -7 – With added discipline, the Algerian international is now bedding into his manager’s game-plan - accurate with his passes, while retaining possession, too, he also helped to subdue Eagles dangerman, Zaha.
Michail Antonio - 8 – It was Premier League goal No.50 for the on-fire striker, whose 68th minute strike looked to have put West Ham back on course to victory. As well as having a match-high five goal attempts he also unselfishly set-up Fornals for Hammers opener.
Subs:
Manuel Lanzini – Replacing Bowen for the final ten minutes, the Eagles nemesis never looked like adding to the four career goals that he has bagged against Palace.
Andriy Yarmolenko – A late roll of the dice - coming on for Fornals, the Ukrainian managed one wayward shot and four touches during his three-minute cameo.