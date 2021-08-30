Player ratings: Antonio shines for West Ham in Crystal Palace draw

Published: 12:30 PM August 30, 2021

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) and Crystal Palace's Joel Ward battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Michail Antonio shines as he picked up a goal and an assists in West Ham United's 2-2 draw with London rivals Crystal Palace at the London Stadium.

Łukasz Fabiański – 6 – Not given any chance with Conor Gallagher’s two close-range equalisers but with this London derby mainly played out in midfield, the Polish stopper had little else to do.

Vladimír Coufal – 7 – Winning his fair share of tackles, the Czech defender was barely troubled by Jordan Ayew. Broke forward whenever possible but just could not find the killer ball.

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew and West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Aaron Cresswell – 7.5 – Unfazed by the pace of Wilfried Zaha, alongside fellow full-back Coufal, the Hammers No.3 was also strong in the tackle. He superb upfield pass led to Michail Antonio’s goal.

Craig Dawson – 5.5 – Easily outwitted by Gallagher for the Palace striker’s second leveller - after a difficult afternoon against Christian Benteke & Co, the central defender will be concerned by Kurt Zouma’s costly East End arrival.

Angelo Ogbonna – 6.5 – Winning five aerial challenges, the Italian had a typically steady game in the heart of the Hammers defence, where – pound-for-pound - he matched Benteke’s strength

Declan Rice – 6.5 – Despite managing half-a-century of successful passes, the Hammers skipper failed to make any real headway in a congested midfield. Had to take one for the team with his late booking for tripping on Jordan Ayew.

Tomáš Souček – 6 – With less than 50 touches of the ball, this was one of the Czech’s quieter afternoons in Claret & Blue. Produced a couple of goal attempts but struggled to make any real impact in the middle of the park.

Pablo Fornals - 7 – Celebrated his call into the Spain squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers with his second goal inside six days. Dashing and darting, looks a constant threat with the ball at his feet.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (hidden) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Jarrod Bowen – 7 – Another honest, workmanlike 80 minutes from West Ham’s No.20, who continues to Hammer on Gareth Southgate’s door after taking his game up a notch in recent matches.

Saïd Benrahma -7 – With added discipline, the Algerian international is now bedding into his manager’s game-plan - accurate with his passes, while retaining possession, too, he also helped to subdue Eagles dangerman, Zaha.

Michail Antonio - 8 – It was Premier League goal No.50 for the on-fire striker, whose 68th minute strike looked to have put West Ham back on course to victory. As well as having a match-high five goal attempts he also unselfishly set-up Fornals for Hammers opener.

Subs:

Manuel Lanzini – Replacing Bowen for the final ten minutes, the Eagles nemesis never looked like adding to the four career goals that he has bagged against Palace.

Andriy Yarmolenko – A late roll of the dice - coming on for Fornals, the Ukrainian managed one wayward shot and four touches during his three-minute cameo.



