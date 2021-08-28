West Ham let lead slip twice to draw with Crystal Palace

Published: 5:45 PM August 28, 2021

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (centre) battles for the ball with West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal (left) and Angelo Ogbonna during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

The Hammers’ scintillating start to the season was slowed by the Eagles, who swooped to claim a point at London Stadium, where David Moyes’ side surrendered the lead not once but twice.

On an afternoon that began with high home expectations, Pablo Fornals celebrated his call-up into the Spanish squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with a well-worked 39th-minute opener that gave West Ham an interval lead.

And although Conor Gallagher bundled home Palace’s first goal of the campaign as the hour-mark neared, Michail Antonio then fired the Hammers back in front on 68 minutes with his fourth goal of the season and his 50th in the Premier League.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mate as Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher (left) looks on during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

But shortly afterwards Gallagher struck once again to silence the Claret & Blue army and ensure that this London derby finished all-square.

Back-to-back victories over Newcastle United and Leicester City had sent the Hammers to the top of the Premier League and, following Monday’s wonderful 4-1 win over the Foxes, Moyes had predictably named an unchanged line-up.

Try as they might to get off to another lightning start, though, West Ham did not have it all their own way in the opening exchanges against an eager Eagles side setting out with a game-plan to win possession and break quickly using the solid strength of Christian Benteke and the sizzling speed of Wilfried Zaha.

Monday evening’s two-goal hero, Antonio, scuffed an early shot into Vicente Guaita’s clutches, while Craig Dawson just could not force the ball home, when the visitors struggled to clear Jarrod Bowen’s corner into the danger-zone.

Midway through the half, Vladimír Coufal’s right-wing centre also wreaked havoc in the Palace penalty area, when the fearless Antonio challenged with Guaita and Joachim Anderson but just as the ball looked destined to skim off Danish defender and loop into an unguarded net, Joel Ward saved his team-mate’s blushes by sliding in to clear off his own goal-line.

In contrast to the Hammers eight goals in their opening two games, Palace had failed to find the net in their first three matches and, following Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat at Watford, new boss Patrick Vieira made a quartet of changes as Guaita, Benteke, Tyrick Mitchell and skipper James McArthur each returned in place of substitutes Jack Butland, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jeffrey Schlupp plus ex-Hammer James Tomkins, who joined another East End Academy graduate – Reece Hannam – on the bench.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) and Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

With the half-hour mark approaching, another former West Ham man – Cheikhou Kouyaté - received a stern lecture from referee Stuart Attwell for one tackle too many in the boiler room of a midfield, where both sides were struggling to gain any real foothold.

Six minutes before the break, though, the Hammers deservedly broke the deadlock with a passing move of stunning quality that simply sliced through the Eagles defence.

Finding his route to goal narrowing, the breaking Antonio played a precise one-two with Fornals just inside the Palace area and, although the Club’s leading all-time Premier League goal-scorer now had a better sight of goal, he still unselfishly squared back to the Spaniard, who swept West Ham into a half-timel lead from eight yards.

Just after the restart, Saïd Benrahma’s low, angled shot was held by Guaita, who then saw Bowen fire high over from range, before Tomáš Souček sent a looping header into the Spaniard’s gloves.

In reply, Zaha broke upfield before slicing high and wide under pressure from the back-pedalling pair of Coufal and Dawson and, shortly afterwards, Benteke muscled his way into the Hammers area before running out of both petrol and road.

These were stark warning signs for Moyes’ men but, as the hour mark approached, West Ham were not so fortunate as Palace made it third-time lucky.

Ironically, having both been villains minutes earlier, Zaha atoned with the left-wing cross which Benteke guided into the path of Gallagher who cleverly swivelled at Łukasz Fabiański’s left-hand post before prodding the ball across the Polish ‘keeper and into the far corner.

But having now bagged their first goal of the season, Vieira’s men only held onto their lead for ten minutes until Aaron Cresswell’s lofted pass down the left-flank was headed onto Antonio’s back by Andersen, who then lost the consequent chase towards goal.

Cool as you like, Antonio smashed his fourth goal of the season past the helplessly-exposed Guaita to restore West Ham’s lead and make it a half-century of top-flight strikes.

Sadly, East End ecstasy was short-lived, for within two minutes, Palace were level, once more.

This time, Zaha combined with McArthur on the left-hand side of the Hammers area before cutting back to the near-post, where Gallagher cleverly outwitted Dawson with a deft drag-back before drilling an unstoppable six-yarder past Fabiański.

In reply, Moyes introduced both Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko at the expense of Bowen and Fornals but the new arrivals still could find no way through and, when Declan Rice was booked for cynically chopping Jordan Ayew, Marc Guéhi might even have snatched a last-gasp Eagles victory but he somehow headed the consequent free-kick over the bar from just a couple of yards.

West Ham: Fabiański, Coufal, Cresswell, Dawson, Ogbonna, Rice, Souček, Fornals (Yarmolenko 86), Bowen (Lanzini 78), Antonio, Benrahma.

Unused subs: Areola, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Coventry, Baptiste.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Andersen, Guéhi, Kouyaté, Gallagher, McArthur (Schlupp 87), Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Unused subs: Butland, Tomkins, Mateta, Kelly, Hannam, Riedewald, Street, Rak-Sakyi.

Booked: Rice (90)

Referee: Stuart Attwell