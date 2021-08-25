News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

West Ham hoping this is just the start ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:30 AM August 25, 2021   
West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game dur

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday August 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham manager David Moyes insists this is just the start as they think positively about the new season. 

The Hammers sit top of the Premier League after two matches and will now be keen to build on that when they host London rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday. 

They will be hoping to head into the international break unbeaten and prove they can build on last season’s success. 

“It’s only two games and the start, but let’s enjoy the performances and results we’ve had,” Moyes said. 

“It’s only the start, I’d love to say it was more than that, but last year we lost the first two games of the season and people were talking about it in a negative fashion. 

You may also want to watch:

“So why shouldn’t we talk about this in a positive fashion because we’ve won two.” 

Boss Moyes will be hoping Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma can continue their impressive form and link-up play. 

Antonio, 31, is currently the top scorer in the league alongside Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes on three goals, while Benrahma sits just behind on two goals. 

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) celebrates after team-mate Said Benrahma (right) scores their

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) celebrates after team-mate Said Benrahma (right) scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday August 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

The former Nottingham Forest man also broke West Ham’s Premier League goalscoring record by notching his 49th top-flight goal for the club in their 4-1 victory over Leicester City on Monday evening – much to the delight of Moyes. 

“I’m delighted for Michail to break the club‘s Premier League goalscoring record, and especially pleased with how he refocused on his performance after the first half.

“I’m really glad that he refocused and I said to him that’s how you shut your manager up at half-time because he had made a couple of poor decisions with the ball, but in the end his goals were great and his performance in the second half was fabulous.” 

Next opponents Palace have had a slow start to the new season under new manager Patrick Vieira as they’ve picked up just one point from two matches. 

They suffered a 3-0 loss to Chelsea on the opening day before then playing out a goalless draw with Brentford at Selhurst Park on the weekend.

West Ham United
Football
East London News

