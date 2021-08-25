West Ham hoping this is just the start ahead of Crystal Palace clash
- Credit: PA
West Ham manager David Moyes insists this is just the start as they think positively about the new season.
The Hammers sit top of the Premier League after two matches and will now be keen to build on that when they host London rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday.
They will be hoping to head into the international break unbeaten and prove they can build on last season’s success.
“It’s only two games and the start, but let’s enjoy the performances and results we’ve had,” Moyes said.
“It’s only the start, I’d love to say it was more than that, but last year we lost the first two games of the season and people were talking about it in a negative fashion.
You may also want to watch:
“So why shouldn’t we talk about this in a positive fashion because we’ve won two.”
Boss Moyes will be hoping Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma can continue their impressive form and link-up play.
Most Read
- 1 Otas Sarkus: Tributes to man with 'heart of a lion' who was 'loving towards everyone'
- 2 Otas Sarkus: Upton Park double shooting victim dies
- 3 Man arrested before woman dies in fall is released under investigation
- 4 Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed
- 5 Steward who stole lanyards, wristbands for Euro 2020 final avoids jail
- 6 Plan the August bank holiday with these events, activities in east London
- 7 The noise and performance was incredible says Hammers boss Moyes
- 8 Appeal to find missing girl, 15, with links to Stratford
- 9 Man in critical condition after Upton Park double shooting
- 10 Jailed: Trio who ran drugs line
Antonio, 31, is currently the top scorer in the league alongside Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes on three goals, while Benrahma sits just behind on two goals.
The former Nottingham Forest man also broke West Ham’s Premier League goalscoring record by notching his 49th top-flight goal for the club in their 4-1 victory over Leicester City on Monday evening – much to the delight of Moyes.
“I’m delighted for Michail to break the club‘s Premier League goalscoring record, and especially pleased with how he refocused on his performance after the first half.
“I’m really glad that he refocused and I said to him that’s how you shut your manager up at half-time because he had made a couple of poor decisions with the ball, but in the end his goals were great and his performance in the second half was fabulous.”
Next opponents Palace have had a slow start to the new season under new manager Patrick Vieira as they’ve picked up just one point from two matches.
They suffered a 3-0 loss to Chelsea on the opening day before then playing out a goalless draw with Brentford at Selhurst Park on the weekend.