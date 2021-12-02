West Ham boss remains confident despite blip in form ahead of Chelsea clash

West Ham United's Kurt Zouma (centre) and Brighton and Hove Albion's Adam Lallana (right) battle for the ball - Credit: PA

West Ham United manager David Moyes remains full of confidence after strong start, despite a recent blip in form.

The Hammers will welcome league leaders and London rivals Chelsea to the London Stadium on Saturday (12.30pm) on the back of a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in mid-week.

Moyes’ side are now three Premier League matches without a win since returning from the international break but they continue to play well and have topped their Europa League group.

“I’m thrilled overall, as we’ve won 13 games in all competitions so far this season,” Moyes said.

“We’re in a bit of a sticky patch at the moment, but all clubs are going to do that, especially when you’re a team trying to compete at the top and learning to win regularly.

“We’ve not played quite as well in a couple of the games recently and we’ve got to try and pick that up again.”

The former Everton manager knows his side must just dust themselves down ahead of what will be a huge challenge against Thomas Tuchel’s Blues who have lost just once in the Premier League so far this campaign.

“We just didn’t have quite the cohesion we’ve had in other games this season. We’re just trying to dust ourselves down from this one now as it was a really tough challenge, then we’ll start thinking about Chelsea.

“We’ll get back in and get on it and get ready for Saturday’s game against Chelsea now.”

The Irons have enjoyed a good record against high-flying teams at home so far this season, defeating the likes of Liverpool in the Premier League and Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on home soil.

Moreover, they have repeatedly demonstrated the strength of their character in bouncing back from previous frustrating results with committed performances – and right Vladimir Coufal expects no different against the Blues.

“We know who we are going to play on Saturday, and it will be a very difficult game because Chelsea are impressive this season," Coufal said.

“Since Thomas Tuchel arrived, they have improved so much, so it will be a very difficult game and we will try to prepare ourselves to beat them.

“Of course, we are hoping the fans will support us on Saturday, like they have the whole season so far."