West Ham showed great character and resilience to beat Chelsea says Moyes

The memorable days keep on coming for West Ham United in the 2021/22 season – with Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Chelsea adding to an already lengthy list.

Twice the Hammers found themselves behind to the league leaders, but their heads never dropped, and after Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen struck equalisers, Arthur Masuaku’s late cross-shot settled the game in the east Londoners’ favour.

That led to manager David Moyes once again singling out their remarkable resilience and character traits, saying they are providing the building blocks for success.

Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) and West Ham United's Tomas Soucek battle for the ball - Credit: PA

"It was another memorable game against Chelsea," Moyes said. "It’s nearly up there with the one when Andriy Yarmolenko scores for us to beat Chelsea 3-2 before, which [helps to] keep us in the Premier League at that time.

"It’s another 3-2 victory – Yarmolenko’s goal that day was so important and we hope that come the end of the season Arthur’s goal today will be seen to be important too.

"We might have gone behind twice but we kept ourselves in it throughout.

"Great character and great resilience. We stuck at it and made the point of trying not to go 3-1 down, making sure we had to chance to be in the game.

"We certainly were – we played better, we changed one or two things at half-time just to see if we could give ourselves a bit more attacking and it did do.

"We had to do that through suffering a couple of injuries and having to change it up too.

"We had to keep rejigging. Just before half-time, I was really gutted we lost the second goal at that time, but it happened.

"We had to patch up a little bit at half-time, and even by the end we must have played with four different systems today. Partly because of what happened to us and partly because of the quality Chelsea had.

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini (left) and Chelsea's Jorginho battle for the ball - Credit: PA

"Nobody had scored three goals against Chelsea in the Premier League this season before, and that’s what we can do.

"That’s why West Ham are good to watch and that’s why I’m enjoying it as well.

"My team look as if they’re a threat and that’s how I want it. I actually don’t think we played any better today than we played against Brighton or Wolves, but in the moments we got we took our chances and it gave us a real opportunity.

"Getting the penalty kick at that point of the game was really important as well."



