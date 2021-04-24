West Ham fall short at home to top four chasing rivals Chelsea

Published: 7:47 PM April 24, 2021

Chelsea’s Mason Mount and West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. Picture date: Saturday April 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

A goal by Timo Werner late in the first half enabled Chelsea to defeat West Ham United 1-0 at London Stadium and prevent their East London rivals from leap-frogging them in the Premier League table.

The Hammers stay fifth, now 3 points behind the Blues, with just five rounds of fixtures remaining in this compelling race for the Champions League places.

The Hammers’ hopes of drawing level were reduced towards the end of the game when Fabián Balbuena was harshly sent-off for a challenge on Ben Chilwell following a VAR check.

Although West Ham competed well, they rarely looked like scoring and Chelsea’s well drilled unit ensured that David Moyes’s side crashed to their second successive defeat.

Following last Saturday’s frustrating 3-2 defeat at Newcastle, West Ham made two changes with Balbuena and Ryan Fredericks coming in for the suspended Craig Dawson and the benched Ben Johnson.

Declan Rice, Michail Antonio, Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku remain in the treatment room, but Darren Randolph was deemed fit enough to regain his place on the bench.

Chelsea made six changes from their lacklustre goalless draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday. Edouard Mendy regained the goalkeeper’s jersey from Kepa Arrizabalaga, while skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kanté and Werner also returned to Thomas Tuchel’s starting eleven.

Chelsea's Timo Werner (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium. Picture date: Saturday April 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

Chelsea made the brighter start with Werner firing over the crossbar in the 4th minute and then Mason Mount warming Łukasz Fabiański’s gloves 6 minutes later.

The Hammers responded with the fast breaking Fredericks sending a cross-shot over Mendy’s bar. But it was Chelsea who controlled most of the opening half, dominating possession and looking the more dangerous side on the break.

West Ham did create a flurry of chances 10 minutes before the interval with a Tomáš Souček shot being blocked near the goal line by Azpilicueta. The ball came off the Spaniard’s body onto his arm and went around the post. Earlier in the season that would have constituted a penalty but on this day VAR ruled against the Hammers and the resulting corner, and another soon afterwards, was dealt with by the visitors.

The Blues’ greater possession paid off in the 43rd minute when Chilwell’s precise square ball found its way to the unmarked Werner, near the penalty spot, who clinically rifled his side into the lead.

Chelsea nearly doubled their lead 9 minutes into the second half when Werner poked the ball wide with the goal at his mercy after Fabiański had superbly clawed away a fierce shot from Mount.

With the game opening up, Pablo Fornals (saved) and Jesse Lingard (just wide) worried Mendy’s goal. Chelsea responded with Mount yet again forcing Fabiański to make another impressive flying save and soon afterwards West Ham’s goalkeeper was again flying to his left to deny Werner.

The Hammers made a double change midway through the second half with Fornals and skipper Mark Noble making way for Said Benrahma and Manuel Lanzini.

The Hammers were controversially reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute following another VAR check. Referee Chris Kavanagh was asked to check the monitor and soon afterwards he waved his red card at Balbuena for his follow-through challenge on Chilwell despite the defender clearing the ball first.

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell (left) and West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. Picture date: Saturday April 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

The arrival of Johnson for Fredericks did little to improve West Ham’s chances and, despite 5 additional minutes, Chelsea comfortably held on to complete the double over the frustrated East Londoners.

HAMMERS: Fabiański, Coufal, Fredericks (Johnson 83), Balbuena, Ogbonna, Diop, Noble (Lanzini 68), Souček, Fornals (Benrahma 68), Lingard, Bowen. Unused subs: Randolph, Trott, Alves, Yarmolenko, Odubeko, Coventry.

BLUES: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta (James 86), Kanté, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Pulisic (Ziyech 73), Werner (Abraham 87). Unused subs: Kepa, Alonso, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour, Havertz.

Booked: Werner (35), Christensen (41), Kante (90+3), Mendy (90+5).

Sent-off: Balbuena (81).

Referee: Chris Kavanagh.