West Ham must take opportunities says boss Moyes after Brighton draw

David Moyes felt missed chances and a failure to keep the ball for long periods cost West Ham United victory in Wednesday’s 1-1 home draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Hammers set the perfect foundation for what would have been a first-ever Premier League win over the Seagulls when Tomáš Souček headed in Pablo Fornals’ corner.

But the home side could not turn their early advantage into full control as Graham Potter’s well-drilled side made better use of the ball when they had it.

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay battle for the ball - Credit: PA

When Sánchez was beaten for a second time three minutes after the break, VAR Jarrod Gillett ruled Michail Antonio was in an offside position as the ball bounced into the net via Craig Dawson’s chest and the heel of Brighton substitute Shane Duffy.

Manager Moyes was unhappy with the decision, with took more than four minutes to be confirmed, and unhappier still when the visitors snatched a point in the 89th minute.

Another substitute, Tariq Lamptey, got past Arthur Masuaku and crossed at head height, enabling Neal Maupay to get between the centre-backs and fire an overhead kick past Fabiański, denying the Hammers a victory that would have guaranteed they remained in the top four going into Saturday’s derby with Chelsea at London Stadium.

"It wasn’t great and maybe a draw was the right result in the end, but I’m more disappointed we lost the game late on," Moyes said.

"We had chances to show some quality ourselves to win the game and make a difference, but we didn’t do so, so we’ve only got ourselves to blame for that.

"Overall, it was a tight game. Brighton played very well at times and we had to work hard to be in it, but I think we certainly created enough chances to get more than one goal tonight.

"We’re always looking for positives and we’re creating opportunities, but we’ve got to start taking them.

"I don’t think we draw many positives as I don’t think we played particularly well with the ball tonight.

"We turned it over and gave it away too often, so that meant we didn’t an awful lot of fluid attacks or keep attacks on but, as I said, I have to credit Brighton as they did a good job."