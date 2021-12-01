West Ham midfielder Souček confident of team bouncing back against Brighton

West Ham United midfielder Tomáš Souček is confident the team can bounce back to winning ways against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The Hammers will welcome Graham Potter’s side to the London Stadium this evening (Wednesday, 7.30pm) on the back of a narrow 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

The clash will kick start a run of three home games in eight days as they look to continue their impressive campaign.

They will play Chelsea on Saturday before returning to Europa League action against Dinamo Zagreb.

“We won in the Europa League in midweek and went through, but now it’s the Premier League in front of us and we need to do a good recovery and prepare well for Wednesday’s game against Brighton,” Souček said.

“It’s a big game for us and all of us want to beat them. It’s a great opportunity for us because we played three games in a row away, and now the opposite.

“We play at home and I hope and believe our fans will support us to the maximum and we want to give it back to them with results on the pitch.”

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (centre) and West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) battle for the ball - Credit: PA

The Czech Republic international felt his side’s fighting spirit was once again evident in Sunday’s narrow loss at Premier League champions Manchester City.

Manuel Lanzini scored a spectacular injury time goal for the Hammers, but earlier strikes from the hosts’ Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho meant the Argentine’s strike was just a consolation.

While Souček was frustrated his team’s efforts were not rewarded with a result to take home, he explained the Hammers could take heart from their performance.

“It’s frustrating. You cannot be happy when you have lost so we are disappointed with the result,” he said.

“I think that we started quite well and we created two or three opportunities but we couldn’t score.

“We conceded the first goal and the first goal changed the whole game. We are frustrated but I’m happy that we fought to the end. We showed good spirit and I’m proud of the guys."

West Ham face a busy fixture list across December and over the festive period as they look to remain among the front runners in the Premier League, Europa League, and Carabao Cup.