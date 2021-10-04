West Ham lacked clinical finishing in Brentford defeat says Moyes

Published: 9:30 AM October 4, 2021

West Ham United's Michail Antonio heads at goal and misses during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. - Credit: PA

David Moyes felt the frustration of last-gasp defeat as Brentford stole the points at London Stadium on Sunday.

Last weekend the boot was on the other foot as the Hammers turned one point into three at Leeds United, but this time Brentford's Yoane Wissa struck at the death to give his side a 2-1 victory.

West Ham felt they had grabbed the point they deserved at the very least when Jarrod Bowen capped off a spell of intense pressure with an equaliser ten minutes from time.

But Brentford, who led in the first half through Bryan Mbeumo, provided a late sting in the tail to leave Moyes and his team disappointed.

"We'll walk away wondering how we lost, but then there were bits of the game where we didn't play well," Moyes said.

"There were other sections of the game where we played really well - dominating the ball and putting them under great pressure but we really lacked the clinical finishing. We didn't have that.

"It's a kick in the teeth conceding that late after battling to get back in it, but then we scored late last week so it can happen in football.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. - Credit: PA

"We're more disappointed that we didn't take our chances. It would be difficult to create more than we did to give the players the chances to score in front of goal, but it didn't quite go that way."

The boss was pleased however with the character his side showed to get themselves back into the match.

"We showed great desire to get back into it in the second half.

"The players had great endeavour for the way they came back and got themselves into the game.

"We didn't start the game well at all, but I thought we grew into it, but again we just feel that we had an awful lot of opportunities that we didn't take. We just didn't quite make the final pass or get in the right areas."

The Hammers now head into the international break sitting ninth in the league table after seven matches.

"We go into the international break now and we're really pleased with a lot of things that we've done, but I want to win.

"I want to be challenging at the top, so we have to win the games and I'm disappointed because we should have won the game.

"It shouldn't even have been a draw, we should have won the game with the opportunities we had, but we didn't take them."