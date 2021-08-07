West Ham seal Betway Cup victory over Italian side Atalanta

Published: 5:25 PM August 7, 2021

West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores his sides first goal during the pre-season friendly match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United warmed up for next Sunday’s big Premier League kick-off at Newcastle United, with this Betway Cup victory over Champions League qualifiers Atalanta at London Stadium.

Last season’s joint-top scorer Michail Antonio carried on from where he left off back in May by opening the scoring in first-half stoppage time before Pablo Fornals sealed a confidence-boosting win over the Italians with virtually the last kick of the contest.

Welcoming back their biggest crowd at London Stadium since February 2020, for their final warm-up match of the summer, the Hammers had named their full Euro 2020 contingent comprising runner-up Declan Rice, Tomáš Souček, Vladimìr Coufal, Andriy Yarmolenko and Łukasz Fabiański.

West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal during the pre-season friendly match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

And after qualifying for the Europa League following their 2020/21 sixth-place finish in the Premier League, this proved to be a decent test against European opposition for David Moyes men.

With a cagey opening 25 minutes played out in a heavily-congested midfield, goal-scoring chances were in very short supply with West Ham failing to find the clinical final ball for Antonio, Yarmolenko and Said Benrahma, while Roberto Piccoli looked lively for the visitors, without producing any real end product.

As the half-hour approached, Benrahma eventually forced the first save of the afternoon as Juan Musso comfortably gathered his deflected 20-yarder after the Hammers striker played a clever one-two with Fornals.

Shortly afterwards, Benrahma was threatening once more but when Coufal’s deft right-wing chip to the far post fell to the Algerian international his scorching, angled, 10-yard volley rocked the crossbar.

Only finishing behind both Milan clubs, free-scoring Atalanta had ended last season in third-spot having netted a Serie A-high, 90 goals to book their place in the Champions League for the third successive season.

But as the first-half drew to a close they had barely threatened Fabiański and, instead, the Italians had been forced to place more focus on defence.

Yarmolenko’s angled shot was headed clear by Rafael Tolói leaving Benrahma to nod the ball back into the keeper’s gloves and when Remo Freuler was then booked for tripping the escaping Hammers attacker, Aaron Cresswell let fly with a 25-yard free-kick that Musso gathered from under his right-hand angle as West Ham turned up the heat in their pursuit of the opener.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals and Atalanta's Remo Freuler during the pre-season friendly match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Sure enough, Moyes boys finally got their reward as stoppage-time approached, when Tolói scuffed his attempted clearance into José Luis Palomino’s torso and, ever-alert, the busy Benrahma chested down and found Antonio, who advanced into the Atalanta area before drilling an unstoppable, low 10-yarder beyond the helplessly-exposed Musso to give the Hammers their deserved interval lead.

Just after the restart, Antonio might have doubled the lead when Coufal burst into the Italian box but his low cross from the right was simply too powerful for the stooping Hammers striker, who could only divert the ball over the bar before rubbing his head in pain.

Coach Gian Piero Gasperini responded with a quadruple substitution that almost paid instant dividends as the newly arrived Colombian duo Duván Zapata and Luis Muriel both fired low efforts just a whisker wide of the base of Fabiański’s left-hand upright.

Now, it was Moyes turn to summon fresh legs from the bench as on-loan ‘keeper Alphonse Areola emerged for his Hammers debut, while a quintet of outfield players comprising Ryan Fredericks, Mark Noble, Connor Coventry, Ben Johnson and Jarrod Bowen came on for West Ham’s other Euro 2020 stars and goal-scorer Antonio.

Predictably, Gasperini then made another wave of changes that had, effectively, now seen his entire starting line-up replaced for the closing stages.

And in the dying seconds Fredericks made one final run into the reshuffled Italian defence before crossing towards Man-of-the-Match Benrahma, whose diving header cannoned off the supporting Fornals and beyond substitute ‘keeper, Marco Sportiello to leave the Hammers in buoyant mood ahead of next weekend’s curtain-raiser at St James’ Park.

West Ham United: Fabiański (Areola 63), Coufal (Fredericks 63), Cresswell, Diop, Dawson, Rice (Noble 63), Souček (Coventry 63), Fornals, Yarmolenko (Johnson 63), Benrahma, Antonio (Bowen 63).

Unused subs: Martin, Alves, Oko-Flex, Baptiste.

Atalanta: Musso (Sportiello 75), Mahele (Pezzella 75), Djimsiti (Scalvini 75), Palomino (Demiral 55), De Roon (Da Rriva 81), Tolói (Lovato h/t), Freuler (Pessina 55), Gosens (Ghislandi 75), Pasalic (Delprato 75), Miranchuk (Muriel 55), Piccoli (Zapata 55)

Unused sub: Francesco.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Booked: Freuler (37).



