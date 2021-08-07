Moyes enjoys West Ham fans return as they won Betway Cup over Atalanta

Published: 9:30 PM August 7, 2021

David Moyes was all smiles after the returning Claret and Blue Army watched his West Ham United side overcome Atalanta 2-0 to win the 2021 Betway Cup.

The Hammers were good value for their victory over their Italian visitors in front of nearly 30,000 fans at London Stadium, securing the silverware with a goal at the end of either half from Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals.

Antonio struck clinically after latching onto a cushioned through ball from Man of the Match Saïd Benrahma a minute before the break.

The Algerian, who had hit the crossbar with a rasping shot in the first half, then provided an inadvertent assist for the second moments before the final whistle when his header hit Fornals and bounced into the roof of the net.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals and Atalanta's Remo Freuler during the pre-season friendly match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

And after seeing his players complete an unbeaten pre-season ahead of an exciting 2021/22 season ahead, the manager emerged from the tunnel for his media commitments, where he was met by hundreds of supporters singing his name.

"It’s nice to hear the fans singing my name, but I want the fans to be chanting the players’ names because of their performances and I thought the players played really well," Moyes said.

"It was a good workout for the players and I enjoyed it. Atalanta finished third in Italy and have been in the Champions League over the last few years, so I think they would be really tough opposition if we had them in a European tie, that’s for sure.

West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal during the pre-season friendly match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

"Let’s hope we get them in the final of the Europa League, as that would be a dream."

The Italian side started brightly but West Ham grew into the match before eventually nabbing the victory.

"I think we had to sort of overcome them early on, and in the first half it was a really good game.

"We stuck at it and at times they had a lot of rotation and if you watch Italian football that’s the way they go about it, although they’re a little bit different to other Italian teams with their high energy and big press. We knew about it and did our best to deal with it.

"At the start, it took us a wee while to get going, but I thought we did well in the game."