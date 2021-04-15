West Ham's WSL showdown with Aston Villa to be played at Villa Park

Published: 4:55 PM April 15, 2021

West Ham United's away clash with Aston Villa on Sunday, May 2 has been moved from the Bescot Stadium and will now take place at Villa Park.

The crunch clash at the bottom end of the Women's Super League table will kick off at 12.30pm.

This will be the third occasion that the Hammers will have played at a clubs men's sides stadium this season as they have played at Old Trafford in what was the first ever Manchester United Women's game at the stadium and also played at Reading's Madejski Stadium.

Olli Harder's side play Villa twice before the end of the season the first on Tuesday, April 20 with a 6pm kick off and that match will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Last time out West Ham moved out of the relegation zone with a 5-0 win at Reading after Martha Thomas netted a hat-trick and Kenza Dali and Kateřina Svitková also found the back of the net.

Aston Villa are currently bottom of the WSL table with ten points one point behind Bristol City in 11th.

West Ham are in action this Sunday, April 18 facing Chichester & Selsey Ladies in the Vitality Women's FA Cup fourth women.