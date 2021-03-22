West Ham winger Bowen disappointed as they let lead slip against Arsenal

Published: 8:03 AM March 22, 2021

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (second left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

Jarrod Bowen could not hide his disappointment after seeing West Ham United let slip a three-goal lead against Arsenal on Sunday.

Bowen notched his sixth goal of the season as a rampant Hammers opened the game in style, overwhelming the Gunners to go 3-0 up inside 32 minutes.

With Jesse Lingard and Tomáš Souček also on the scoresheet, the Hammers were well set to go on and claim another London derby win, only for Arsenal to come storming back.

Unfortunate own goals from Souček and Craig Dawson cut the deficit to one, before Alexandre Lacazette headed a late leveller, leaving Bowen and his teammates deeply frustrated at the outcome.

"We're frustrated as anything," said Bowen. "Especially because we started so well in that first 30 minutes and went three goals up.

"We should have put the game to bed, which we felt we did, but we dropped and dropped and invited pressure.

"You can't do that for 45 minutes in a game and expect to get away with it. We got punished for the way we came out in the second half

"We wanted to start on the front foot again, but we didn't and got punished for it.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (right) and West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

"You have to pay respect to Arsenal, they are a good side and you know there will be spells in the game when you're under pressure, but we invited too much of it.

"We put our stamp on the game in the first 30 minutes and got the three goals, then we had chances at 3-2, so we're disappointed and frustrated [not to win the game]."

West Ham United's Jesse Lingard (left) and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

Manager David Moyes wants his side to play how they did for the opening 30 minutes for longer periods of games.

"It was tough but look, we came back from 3-0 earlier in the season and it’s never nice when it happens, but I thought we were a little bit unlucky," said Moyes.

"We got a little bit sloppy after we’d played ever so well for the first 30 minutes, which resulted in them getting a goal just before half-time which, when you see it, was going wide before it hit Tomas and goes in so that was hard to take.

"Nevertheless, we had a good lead going in at half-time but the minute we lost that second goal we were feeling under pressure, but we also had some really good chances to go on and win the game ourselves.

"We want that opening period to be the future and we want to play like that all the time, but we did it for 30-odd minutes and it’s got to be for longer."