Column: West Ham's draw with Arsenal darkest moment of incredible season

Published: 7:07 AM March 23, 2021

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

Without a doubt the 3-3 draw with Arsenal was the darkest moment of what has up until now been an incredible season.

Regarding our top-four hopes it was absolutely crucial we won that match to go level on points with Chelsea, and at least maintain the gap between ourselves and the blood thirsty chasing pack.

The fact that at 3-0 up victory was well within our grasp only makes what felt like a defeat even harder to take.

Football is a game of fine margins, had we got in at half-time with our three-goal advantage intact I don’t believe Arsenal’s rousing comeback would’ve been possible, it surely would’ve been too high a mountain to climb for a side that had played in the Europa League in midweek.

Arsenal's Thomas Partey (left) attempts to block the cross from West Ham United's Said Benrahma during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

But that first goal gave them a glimmer of hope, one which they ruthlessly exploited.

The other moment which swung the three points from our grasp was when Said Benrahma jinked and slalomed his way past the Gunners defence, and put in that teasing cross that somehow Michail Antonio failed to convert. Had he scored that at 3-2 the Gunners fightback would’ve been extinguished there and then.

I didn’t see this gritty, determined West Ham side surrendering such a commanding lead and credit must go to Arsenal for the way they relentlessly fought their way back into the game.

Our record against the ‘big six’ is something that simply needs to improve in the future, that’s the biggest difference between us and Leicester. The Foxes consistently beat those clubs but we simply cannot get the job done.

Perhaps the international break has come at a good time for us, by the time we face Wolves the bitterness of this draw should’ve subsided and by the looks of it Andriy Yarmolenko and Arthur Masuaku will be back to boost our threadbare squad.

Although it felt like it on Sunday nothing has been decided, we’re two points from fourth spot and the dream of Champions League football is still very much alive.

We’re still on an incredibly difficult run of fixtures with Wolves, Leicester and Chelsea looming, but if we can stay within touching distance of fourth when our fixtures get slightly easier then we might just be able to claw our way back.

There are more twists and turns to come this season, but lessons must be learned from that horror show.