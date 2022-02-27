Birthday boy Soucek steers West Ham past Wolves

Match-winner Tomáš Souček found the perfect way to celebrate his 27th birthday by getting back on the goal trail and giving the Hammers victory over Wolves at London Stadium.

Having finished as joint top-scorer with ten strikes last season, the Czech international has barely looked like hitting double figures this time around but, with the hour-mark approaching, he chose the opportune moment to net his fourth goal of the campaign and extend West Ham’s unbeaten Premier League run to four matches.

On an afternoon when the horrors of war continue to unfold in eastern Europe, closer to home the stadium screen-wrap greeted spectators with a strong show of support for the Hammers Ukrainian international, Andriy Yarmolenko and his fellow countrymen embroiled in such unnecessary conflict

And inside the arena, West Ham warmed-up in No 7 ‘Yarmolenko’ tops, while – to applause from both sets of players - skipper Declan Rice also held aloft his team-mate’s jersey in the pre-match proceedings.

Understandably, the Ukrainian did not feature in David Moyes matchday squad and, with just two points and two places separating these sides at kick-off, the Scot made two changes to the team that had drawn at Newcastle last Saturday as Ben Johnson and Manuel Lanzini came in for Ryan Fredericks and substitute Saïd Benrahma.

While the Hammers enjoyed territorial advantage in the opening exchanges, apart from fizzing a few inviting balls into the dangerzone, they did little else to trouble visiting ‘keeper José Sá in the Wolves goal.

Indeed, it was not until midway through the first-half that West Ham finally threatened but when left wing-back Johnson was upended by Romain Saïss, Aaron Cresswell whipped the consequent 20-yard free-kick just inches wide of Sá’s left-hand post.

Rice also headed over, while Lanzini curled another effort into the ‘keeper’s clutches before Johnson’s looping cross just eluded Michail Antonio.

Having lost at Arsenal on Thursday evening, three days on from that Emirates Stadium defeat, Wolves rotated half of their outfield squad making five changes as Ki-Jana Hoever, Francisco Trincão, Fábio Silva, Leander Dendoncker and Marçal came into Bruno Lage’s starting line-up.

With the visitors patiently prepared to play out proceedings in the middle third, in the hope of mounting the odd breakaway, it was Silva who had their first real chance of the opening period but after galloping into the Hammers area, Wolves’ £35million club record signing was thwarted in the act of shooting by the outstanding Kurt Zouma’s brilliant last-ditch tackle.

In reply, Rice found his shooting boots to send an angled 25-yarder crashing high onto Sá’s left-hand post, ahead of the lunging Lanzini agonisingly sliding another deep cross into the side-netting before Hwang Hee-Chan bent his stoppage-time 15-yarder just a whisker wide to render a largely uninspiring first-half goalless.

Just after the restart, Trincão sent a rising 18-yarder over the top before Rice again went close, unleashing another shot from range that flew wide of Sá’s left-hand post.

With chances again becoming few and far between, it was looking as though the deadlock would never be broken but as the hour-mark approached, the Hammers finally did get their noses in front.

Cresswell’s throw-in deep in Wolves territory found Antonio, who deceived Rúben Neves to pick out the sliding Souček and he finally prodded West Ham ahead from five yards to claim that precious fourth goal of the season.

Now seeing his side trailing, Lage immediately introduced Daniel Podence at the expense of Trincão but it was the substitute’s compatriot who came closest to conjuring a quick response, however once again the immense figure of Zouma produced another defiant block tackle before the Portuguese U21 international also blazed over.

Jarrod Bowen then had an excellent chance to put more daylight between these two sides but after being played in behind the Wolves defence he was denied by Sá, before Antonio also broke into the area but his unselfish cut-back found gold and black as opposed to claret and blue, while Souček having got a taste for goal also dragged wide.

As the clock ticked down, Lage also hooked Marçal and Hwang Hee-Chan in place of Pedro Neto and Raúl Jiménez, who was quickly hauled down by Antonio at the cost of the afternoon’s only booking.

While those fresh legs enabled Wolves to apply some late pressure, Łukasz Fabiański saved a sizzler from Neves that scorched through Stratford’s late Sunday sunshine, while the rest of the West Ham defence held firm to claim the three points that sent them into fifth-spot ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Southampton and Saturday’s visit to second-placed Liverpool.

West Ham: Fabiański, Johnson, Fornals (Diop 90+1), Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Rice, Souček, Bowen, Lanzini, Antonio (Vlašić 90). Unused subs: Areola, Noble, Benrahma, Král, Oko-Flex, Alese, Perkins.

Wolves: Sá, Kilman, Saïss, Coady, Trincão (Podence 60), Marçal (Neto 76), Dendoncker, Neves, Hwang Hee-Chan (Jiménez 81), Hoever, Silva. Unused subs: Ruddy, Aït-Nouri, Boly, Jonny, Moutinho, Cundle.

Booked: Antonio (82)

Referee: Anthony Taylor