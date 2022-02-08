Bowen brings smiles back for West Ham

On a distasteful day when events in Kurt Zouma’s kitchen had taken centre stage for all the wrong reasons, West Ham United at least had on-fire Jarrod Bowen to thank for bringing some smiles back to London Stadium.

The in-form, match-winning Hammers No.20 struck in the 68th minute to both give David Moyes' men victory with his sixth goal in six games and keep his side in contention for European qualification, while Watford still remain in grave danger of the dreaded drop.

West Ham had made eight switches from the side that had encountered so much difficulty in seeing off sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup at Aggborough Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

And following his side’s desperate last-gasp, extra-time victory over a team sitting 113 places below them in the footballing pyramid, Moyes had made wholesale changes with only Bowen, Saïd Benrahma and, controversially, Zouma retaining their shirts.

But if the Scot’s weekend had been clouded by his Premier League pretenders coming within seconds of a humiliating exit at the hands of the hardworking, harmonious Harriers, then that was nothing compared to the headlines that greeted him this morning.

With harrowing online footage circulating of Zouma appearing to ill-treat his family cat, the Hammers boss had been left with a selection dilemma especially with Essex Police announcing that urgent enquiries are ongoing in liaison with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

A club announcement that they had dealt with the matter internally clearly did little to appease public disgust during the build-up to kick-off and, despite the viral video reportedly being viewed some three million times, Moyes still decided to field his French international, who – on this evidence - has months, if not years, of bridge-building ahead if he is ever to redeem himself with the paying public.

While all early eyes were on Zouma, it was Watford who created the first real chance of the evening, when Hassane Kamara whipped over a left-wing cross which Juraj Kucka headed back across the face of goal and just inches wide of Łukasz Fabiański’s right-hand post.

Arriving at London Stadium in 18th spot – 13 places and 22 points adrift of West Ham – Roy Hodgson had made just two changes for his second game in charge of the Hornets and, following his side’s goalless draw at Burnley on Saturday, the former England boss brought in Tom Cleverley and Emmanuel Dennis as Ken Sema and João Pedro dropped to the bench.

The Hammers may have comfortably won 4-1 at Vicarage Road during the recent festive break but with the half-hour approaching there was no sign of any similar East End superiority as Kamara and Moussa Sissoko both let fly from range.

At the other end, Ben Foster had rarely been troubled in the visitors’ goal and, apart from seeing Tomáš Souček head Bowen’s corner over the top, West Ham had created little.

Nine minutes before the break, though, the 38-year-old Watford ‘keeper had to call on all his experience to smother Benrahma after the lively Bowen played him in behind the Hornets defence and although the Algerian regained his feet first, he could only lash the loose ball onto the outside of the near post to keep it goalless at the break.

Just after the restart, Benrahma chested down before sending a dipping 20-yarder inches over the top but with the deadlock still not broken, that would prove to be his last act of the night following his replacement by Manuel Lanzini on the hour mark.

And within eight minutes that switch paid a rich dividend for Moyes, who saw the Argentinian collect the ball inside the centre-circle ahead of releasing the forward-running Bowen, whose low 18-yarder deflected off Samir before flying past the retreating Craig Cathcart and wrong-footed Foster.

Certainly, Bowen's 11th goal of the campaign had more than an element of good fortune about it and Watford surely knew that their luck looked out for the night, when the flying Fabiański brilliantly clawed out Cleverley’s clever 20-yard curler from underneath his left-hand angle.

As the clock ticked down, Hodgson went for the treble chance with a trio of substitutions that saw Cleverley, Edo Kayembe and Kiko Femenía retire as Pedro, Imrân Louza and former Hammers Academy of Football graduate Jeremy Ngakia entered the contest.

With five minutes remaining, the battling Bowen might even have extended his goal tally yet further but after carving his way into the Watford area, his powerful, curling 18-yarder thudded off Foster’s right-hand post but in the end his earlier strike still proved enough to bolster his England chances and give West Ham all three points on a day to forget.

West Ham: Fabiański, Coufal, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Rice, Souček, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma (Lanzini 60), Antonio. Unused subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Vlašić, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Král.

Watford: Foster, Femenía (Ngakia 77), Kamara, Cathcart, Samir, Sissoko, Kayembe (Louza 77), Kucka, Cleverley (Pedro 77), King, Dennis. Unused subs: Bachmanm, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Hernández.

Booked: Coufal (83).

Referee: Martin Atkinson.

Attendance: 59,581.