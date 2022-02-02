West Ham focus on FA Cup after transfer deadline day failure

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) and Manchester United's Raphael Varane battle for the ball at Old Trafford - Credit: PA

West Ham United will turn their focus to avoiding an FA Cup giantkilling this weekend - after failing to add to their squad before the January transfer window closed.

David Moyes' men head to National League North promotion hopefuls Kidderminster Harriers - with 113 places between them in the football pyramid - on Saturday for a fourth-round tie being shown live on BBC One at 12.30pm, after deadline day passed without any new signings.

The Hammers were linked with plenty of players ahead of the 11pm deadline on Monday, but Moyes must see out the season with his current squad, which sits fifth in the Premier League - one point off a Champions League spot - and is into the knockout stages of the Europa League.

They could be without their only recognised striker Michail Antonio at Aggborough, who is currently away on international duty with Jamaica and was on target from the penalty spot in their 3-2 World Cup qualifying defeat against Panama at the weekend.

The Reggae Boyz are due to take on Costa Rica in Kingston on Wednesday evening, giving the 31-year-old little time to recover to face non-league opponents determined to cause a huge upset in front of their own supporters.

And the inability to strengthen their resources will have left Hammers fans disappointed, given the potential for unprecedented success in the second half of the campaign.

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at Old Trafford - Credit: PA

Southampton loanee Armando Broja and Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz were believed to be West Ham's top two targets late last week, with fellow strikers Bamba Dieng and Darwin Nunez also linked to the club in some reports.

There was some speculation about a joint move for Leeds United duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, in deals that could have amounted to £100million, and a reported £18million bid for Marseille and Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car was unsuccessful as the potential return for Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, following his excellent loan spell last season, never materialised.

Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey was also said to have been offered to the club, before joining Rangers from Juventus, and former Hammers striker Dean Ashton questioned the lack of signings.

"I feel like they should have done some business," Ashton told Talksport. "It always feels like they are interested and they might offer this and it feels like it is never going to be accepted.

"But it looks like they are interested and they are going to be doing business, well you have a great opportunity – a fantastic opportunity this season – to get top four.

"This season, Manchester United have struggled, Tottenham and Arsenal we are not sure still, and they’ve got one real recognised striker."