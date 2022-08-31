Honours even between West Ham United and Tottenham

Slowly but surely, West Ham United’s season finally appears to be getting on track.

This hard-fought draw at London Stadium earned David Moyes men a richly-deserved point against unbeaten Tottenham Hotspur and, having beaten Viborg in their UEFA Conference League play-off before securing their first Premier League points of the campaign with victory at Aston Villa, the Hammers are clearly getting into their stride.

Thilo Kehrer’s unfortunate own goal on the half-hour mark put Spurs ahead but in a spirited fightback Tomás Souček levelled 10 minutes after the break and, on another night with a little more fortune in front of goal, the Hammers could well have claimed all three points from this lively London derby.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (left) celebrates scoring against Tottenham - Credit: PA

Having got off the mark at Villa Park, Moyes made a trio of changes as Michail Antonio – making his 200th Premier League outing in claret and blue - came in for Gianluca Scamacca (virus) while Vladimír Coufal and Saïd Benrahma replaced Ben Johnson (hamstring) and substitute Emerson Palmieri, who took his place on the bench alongside record-signing Lucas Paquetá, whose arrival from Olympique Lyonnais had taken West Ham’s summer spending to some £180million.

Although Emerson Royal forced an early full-length save from Łukasz Fabiański with an 18-yarder, the Hammers looked far from daunted in the opening exchanges as Pablo Fornals quickly let fly from similar range only for Hugo Lloris to turn his shot aside for the first corner of the evening.

With a dozen minutes on the clock, West Ham survived a seemingly eternal Video Assistant Referee review after Harry Kane’s appeal for handball against Aaron Cresswell had seen Peter Bankes point to the penalty spot before reversing his decision after being sent to his pitch-side monitor by Stuart Attwell.

Trying to make the most of his side’s let-off Declan Rice – making his 200th Hammers appearance - unleashed a 20-yarder that Lloris parried to safety and, as his teammates tried to embark on their next attack, Jarrod Bowen was felled by the consequently-cautioned Yves Bissouma, who was making his first start since his £25million signing from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Midway through the half, another lightning West Ham attack climaxed with Antonio curling a 20-yarder beyond the outstretched left glove of the Spurs keeper, who was relieved to see the ball clip the outside of the post leaving the striker staring high into the Stratford skies and referee Bankes showing Davinson Sánchez another yellow card for hampering Fornals in the slick build-up.

With three victories and a draw from their opening four matches, Sunday's win at Nottingham Forest had seen Spurs kick-off in third place and Antonio Conte made just one change with full debutant Bissouma replacing Rodrigo Betancur.

But with the home fans vociferously backing their team the visitors were struggling to find any momentum.

Indeed, with Fabiański fielding weak long-rangers from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Kane, apart from that VAR penalty scare the Hammers had looked very comfortable but on 33 minutes they paid a costly price for losing possession in the final third.

Breaking forward, Kane played his pass wide to the supporting Dejan Kulusevski, who patiently waited in the right-hand channel before returning the ball to the England captain, who made for the byline ahead of sending his cut-back into the six-yard box, where the unlucky Kehrer could only divert into his own net as Heung-Min Son slid in.

Desperately trying to force themselves level, the Hammers saw Benrahma’s 25-yarder deflect wide before Souček headed over to leave West Ham trailing at the interval.

But 10 minutes into the second period, the Czech Republic midfielder did, indeed, find the target.

Collecting Coufal’s quick throw into the area, Antonio cleverly controlled before sending Souček steaming towards the edge of the six-yard box, where he held off a trio of retreating defenders before lashing the ball past the despairing lunge of Sánchez on the right hand post.

Predictably, London Stadium erupted into an East End cacophony of noise and after Rice’s effort ricocheted wide and Bowen skewed across goal the decibel levels rose once more, when £51million man Paquetá stepped from the bench as Benrahma retired.

Certainly, the new acquisition’s early touches earned a huge seal of approval from the home supporters clearly liking the look of their Boy from Brazil, while Angelo Ogbonna came on for Cresswell before the tenacious Rice’s rampant run led to Fornals sending a rising 12-yard volley over the bar.

At the other end, Kane failed to make clean contact 18 yards out and his attempted volley was gathered by the diving Fabiański but in the final reckoning it was the Hammers who should have snatched a late victory.

Bowen sent the overlapping Coufal to the byline but when the Czech Republic cut back towards the penalty spot, another Brazilian substitute Emerson – on for Cresswell – and compatriot Paquetá bizarrely left the ball for each other and the chance was lost.

In a frantic, feisty finale both of West Ham's new Brazilians were then booked alongside another one of their countrymen – Spurs substitute Richarlison – while Ivan Perišić and Ben Davies also kept Bankes busy.

And with virtually the last kick of this enthralling encounter nobody could apply a crucial stud to Bowen’s shot across goal and that left both teams with a point apiece.

West Ham United: Fabiański, Coufal, Cresswell (Ogbonna 71), Kehrer, Zouma, Rice, Souček, Fornals (Emerson 84), Benrahma (Paquetá 67), Bowen, Antonio. Unused subs; Areola, Randolph, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Coventry.

Tottenham: Lloris, Davies, Royal, Dier, Sánchez, Højbjerg, Bissouma, Perišić, Kulusevski (Richarlison 76), Son Heung-Min, Kane. Unused subs: Forster, Doherty, Skipp. Sessegnon, Spence, Tanganga, Sarr, Lenglet.

Booked: Bissouma (21), Sánchez (23), Davies (86), Paquetá (90), Emerson (90), Richarlison 90), Perišić (90+1).

Referee: Peter Bankes.