West Ham's Soucek delighted with birthday winner

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek was delighted to bag the winning goal against Wolves on his 27th birthday on Sunday.

The Czech midfielder converted Michail Antonio's cross at the London Stadium to seal three important points for David Moyes' men in their Premier League quest.

And the win lifted them back up to fifth place, two points behind Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.

"This goal is maybe the best gift for what I could do for the fans and everyone," he told whufc.com.

"Also for my grandfather, who came here for the first time. He has supported me since my childhood, so this goal is for him. He’s 80 in a week, too!

"He wanted to come here before but couldn’t because of COVID, but finally he was here so I was happy to give him that gift."

Having drawn with Leicester City and Newcastle in their previous two outings, Soucek felt it was important to get back on the winning trail.

He added: "We want to stay high in the table so it’s a massive result.

"I’m more happy for how we played, especially in the first half because it was great and we need to continue in this way."

Captain Declan Rice had gone close to breaking the deadlock in the first half, when his shot hit the post.

West Ham United's Declan Rice holds up the shirt of team-mate Andriy Yarmolenko to show support to the people of Ukraine - Credit: PA

And he echoed the sentiments of Soucek regarding the importance of their victory, adding: "I’m delighted for Tomáš. He’s played so many games and so many minutes since he’s arrived.

"He’s been outstanding for us and is someone we’ve needed massively. We’ve relied on him – his goals, his defensive ability, he gets up and down the pitch and is great to play alongside.

"Today was him back to his best, working for the team, interrupting things and scoring a goal.

"You could see in our shape that we matched them up and we were on the front foot right from the start.

"That’s a mentality thing, going out there trying to run all over them. I think we regained the ball so much, missed some chances in both halves.

"Wolves are a great side and we knew that, but we really upped our game, our level and we deserved it in the end."



