We are disappointed with draw says West Ham's Soucek

Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek admitted West Ham United were disappointed to only draw with relegation-threatened Burnley on Easter Sunday.

Soucek earned the Hammers a point 16 minutes from time, after Wout Weghorst had put the visitors ahead in the first half and Maxwel Cornet had missed a penalty just before the break.

But David Moyes' men might have taken all three points were it not for two stunning saves from Nick Pope and Soucek told whufc.com: "We are disappointed with the draw. I said before the game we wanted three points - that would have been massive for us because we want to be higher in the table.

"But we lost two points. We are disappointed. The first half wasn't so good, but we played well in the second half and created so many chances.

"We tried to finish, but Pope made some excellent saves."

A nasty injury to Burnley's Ashley Westwood saw play held up for several minutes, after West Ham had made a bright start, and Weghorst opened the scoring soon after.

Cornet dragged his spot-kick wide, though, to give the Hammers a reprieve and Soucek claimed his sixth goal of the campaign from Manuel Lanzini's free-kick.

Pope denied Issa Diop and Michail Antonio, with Soucek adding: "It was a horrible injury so I hope Ashley will be okay soon. We reacted badly to that and within five minutes they were 1-0 up.

"We have to learn from that to be ready for anything."

As for his latest goal, with Soucek bundling the ball home from close range, he said: "I saw the ball coming to me and I just wanted to score.

"Manu put a great ball in and it hit me around my shoulder. I knew it wasn't handball, so it was going to be a goal.

"I was happy to equalise and immediately got the ball because I wanted to win, but we didn't get another goal."

West Ham head to Chelsea on Sunday (2pm), before their Europa League semi-final first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt on April 28.

Soucek added: "We have to be ready for both the Europa and Premier Leagues and we have to be competing everywhere if we want to be successful.

"We were ready for this game because you want to play in every competition next year. If we want to do that we have to be high in the table."