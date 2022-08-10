West Ham need to 'improve everything' for Forest trip says Soucek

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek says they need to 'improve everything' for their trip to Nottingham Forest.

David Moyes' men began the new Premier League campaign with a 2-0 home defeat against defending champions Manchester City at London Stadium last weekend.

Erling Haaland netted a goal in each half to seal the points for the visitors, who dominated possession.

And Czech international Soucek warns the Hammers must be better against promoted Forest at the City Ground on Sunday (2pm).

"We played one of the best teams in the world and the next one will be important because we don’t want to have zero points after two games," he told the club website.

"Nottingham Forest next week is a very important game for us.

"We need to improve everything and get ready for Nottingham Forest."

The home side made a bright enough start in front of a record 62,443 crowd and saw Declan Rice fire a good chance over from the edge of the box.

But they lost Lukasz Fabianski to injury and saw Alphonse Areola bring down Haaland in the box, with the Norwegian striker converting from the penalty spot to open the scoring nine minutes before the break.

Haaland, 22, doubled the advantage midway through the second half from Kevin De Bruyne's through ball and Soucek added: "The game didn’t go the way we wanted.

“We had a good first couple of minutes and created a chance from the corner, but after that we weren’t where we wanted to be.

“We deserved to lose. It was a big game for us as our first one and we need to [up our levels] for the next one."

Moyes handed new signing Gianluca Scamacca his debut as a replacement for Michail Antonio just before the hour mark and Soucek is hoping the Italian can play a leading role following his £30million move from Sassuolo.

Gianluca Scamacca made his West Ham United debut against Manchester City - Credit: PA

"It’s good for us and for him," said Soucek.

"He got his first minutes today and I hope he adds many more and helps us get results."

Scamacca was stunned by the welcome he received from the Hammers fans and wants to repay them by getting off the mark as quickly as he can.

And the 23-year-old echoed Soucek's thoughts on facing City and Forest.

"The fans were amazing. I have never experienced anything like that noise from the fans before," he said.

"This is so good, this is so good, and I hope I can give them a goal as soon as possible. I had a big chance and he made a big save, but sadly I was offside.

“We were sad because we didn’t take the three points, but I think the team worked and gave everything.

"Manchester City are one of the best teams in the world and we tried to make the best, but now it’s gone and we will think about the next game.

"We will think about the next game, so let’s keep working and give everything and we can win this.”