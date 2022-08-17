West Ham United get Germany international Kehrer

West Ham United have announced the signing of Germany international defender Thilo Kehrer.

The versatile 25-year-olld arrives from French champions Paris Saint-Germain on a four-year contract with a two-year option, with the Hammers having beaten off stiff competition from other leading European clubs to bring him to London Stadium.

A three-time Ligue 1 winner, UEFA Champions League finalist and a regular starter during Germany’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, Kehrer is a proven winner who will add international and European experience to David Moyes’ squad.

“I’m very excited to sign for West Ham United,” said Kehrer.

Thilo Kehrer has joined West Ham United on a four-year deal - Credit: whufc.com

“This is the best league in the world and I’m excited about coming to play in the Premier League.

“I talked to the manager and he told me about how he sees me fitting in at the club. My biggest goal now is to get into the team, integrate myself within the group and enjoy playing for West Ham.”

Kehrer – who has made 11 appearances and played 956 minutes for Germany, the most of any player, under current manager Hansi Flick – becomes the Hammers’ sixth summer signing following Morocco centre-back Nayef Aguerd, France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, Italy centre-forward Gianluca Scamacca, Ivory Coast winger Maxwel Cornet and midfielder Flynn Downes.

Manager Moyes said the German fits the mould of the type of player he sees as the future of West Ham United – young, talented, driven and with the peak years of his career ahead of him.

“I am really pleased to welcome Thilo to West Ham United,” said Moyes.

“He’s a talented player, who can play in a number of defensive positions, adding strength and depth to our current options.”