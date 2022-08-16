West Ham United reveal Thames Ironworks-inspired third kit

West Ham United have revealed their new third kit - Credit: whufc.com

West Ham United have revealed their third kit for the 2022-23 season, inspired by the club's East End roots at Thames Ironworks.

Released under the catchphrase 'The Hotter the Furnace, the Stronger the Iron' the striking design features a white shirt with a vibrant spark, with coral shorts and white socks to complete the look.

And the kit brings a slick and modern design twist to the club's proud industrial heritage, complementing the claret and blue home kit and black away kit.

All kits are available to buy online at officialwesthamstore.com and from official club stores at London Stadium, Liberty Romford, Lakeside Thurrock and Basildon Eastgate.

Shirts are priced at £65 adults and £55 juniors, while season-ticket holders can claim a 10 per cent discount online or in store.