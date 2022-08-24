News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

West Ham United announce signing of Italian international Palmieri

Logo Icon

PA Sport

Published: 8:00 AM August 24, 2022
Emerson Palmieri

Emerson Palmieri in action for Chelsea against West Ham - Credit: PA

West Ham have announced the signing of Italy international Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old defender has joined the Hammers on a four-year contract, with a one-year option, for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £15million.

Emerson was born in Brazil, but moved to Italy in 2014, and was eventually granted citizenship, playing in the Azzurri's win over England in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

"I'm very happy to be here and to arrive here," said Emerson.

"It's a big challenge for me, it's a big team, so I'm very happy to be here and I'm ready.

"Personally, since the first day I arrived here in England, I always saw the big clubs and I always watched the big games and I knew the history about West Ham.

"The history is so, so big for this team and so when I knew about the interest for sure I said 'Yes, let's go, I want to go there' and I'm here now! I can't wait to get started in a West Ham shirt."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Several weeks' of disruption if waste strike goes ahead, mayor warns
  2. 2 Otas Sarkus death: Charity doubles reward in bid to convict killers
  3. 3 Elizabeth line: Date confirmed for extension to services into central London
  1. 4 West Ham United need to raise standards says Rice
  2. 5 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
  3. 6 Newham A Level results 2022: Live updates for borough's schools
  4. 7 Closing date nears for Newham Business Awards entrants
  5. 8 West Ham United announce signing of Italian international Palmieri
  6. 9 Money Matters: Stratford social enterprise fundraises to support low-income households
  7. 10 'Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk reign as park goes electro'

Emerson becomes the seventh new signing for Irons boss David Moyes, following on from the addition of Germany defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris St Germain.

"We are very pleased to welcome Emerson to West Ham," Moyes said on the club website.

"He is an experienced player with a good pedigree, who has enjoyed great success at both club and international level in recent years.

"He will give us strong competition in defensive areas and brings a winning mentality that we are looking to build here at West Ham.

"We look forward to working with Emerson and wish him all the very best in his career with us."

West Ham lost 2-0 at home against Brighton on Sunday to sit bottom of the Premier League following three straight defeats - the worst start to a domestic season in 51 years.

Football
West Ham United
Newham News

Don't Miss

Two Newham College students performing science experiment

Newham College | Interview

Colleges offer 'alternative paths' towards fruitful careers, principal says

Tara Mewawalla

Author Picture Icon
West Ham United third kit

Football

West Ham United reveal Thames Ironworks-inspired third kit

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Transport for London (TfL) has been urged to reconsider proposals to cut bus services in London 

London Assembly: TfL urged to rethink plans to cut 78 bus routes

Joe Talora, LDRS

Logo Icon
Winston Reid, West Ham United

Football

West Ham United tie is big deal for Danes warns Reid

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon